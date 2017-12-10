Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-4bfcd57172

2017-12-10 03:53:15.787480

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : xen

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 4.9.1

Release : 2.fc27

URL : http://xen.org/

Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor

Description :

This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line

tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the

Xen hypervisor



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



xen: various flaws (#1518214) x86: infinite loop due to missing PoD error

checking [XSA-246] Missing p2m error checking in PoD code [XSA-247]

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1513335 - CVE-2017-17044 xsa246 xen: x86: infinite loop due to

missing PoD error checking (XSA-246)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1513335

[ 2 ] Bug #1513336 - CVE-2017-17045 xsa247 xen: Missing p2m error checking in

PoD code (XSA-247)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1513336

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

