Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-4bfcd57172
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 09:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17045
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17044
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-4bfcd57172
2017-12-10 03:53:15.787480
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : xen
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 4.9.1
Release : 2.fc27
URL : http://xen.org/
Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
xen: various flaws (#1518214) x86: infinite loop due to missing PoD error
checking [XSA-246] Missing p2m error checking in PoD code [XSA-247]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1513335 - CVE-2017-17044 xsa246 xen: x86: infinite loop due to
missing PoD error checking (XSA-246)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1513335
[ 2 ] Bug #1513336 - CVE-2017-17045 xsa247 xen: Missing p2m error checking in
PoD code (XSA-247)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1513336
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
