Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in curl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in curl
ID: FEDORA-2017-45bdf4dace
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: So, 10. Dezember 2017, 09:59
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8817
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8816

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-45bdf4dace
2017-12-10 03:53:15.787878
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : curl
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 7.55.1
Release     : 8.fc27
URL         : https://curl.haxx.se/
Summary     : A utility for getting files from remote servers (FTP, HTTP, and
 others)
Description :
curl is a command line tool for transferring data with URL syntax, supporting
FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, TFTP, TELNET, DICT, LDAP, LDAPS, FILE, IMAP,
SMTP, POP3 and RTSP.  curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP
uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password
authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, kerberos...), file transfer
resume, proxy tunneling and a busload of other useful tricks.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- fix NTLM buffer overflow via integer overflow (CVE-2017-8816) - fix FTP
wildcard out of bounds read (CVE-2017-8817)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1518621 - CVE-2017-8816 CVE-2017-8817 curl: various flaws
 [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1518621
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade curl' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

6
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2017 vor

12
Pa­ra­gon stellt »Li­nux File Sys­tems for Win­dow­s« vor

6
Ge­gen­wart und Zu­kunft von Le­t's En­crypt

27
Qt 5.10 und Qt Crea­tor 4.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

5
sour­ces.­de­bi­an.org nimmt Be­trieb auf

0
Chro­me 63 ver­bes­sert die Über­sicht

7
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
Cros­sO­ver 17.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
»o­penSUSE VorKon 17/19« er­schie­nen

0
An­dro­id 8.1 und An­dro­id Oreo (Go Edi­ti­on) er­schie­nen
 
Werbung