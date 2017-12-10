Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in BorgBackup

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : borgbackup

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 1.1.3

Release : 1.fc27

URL : https://borgbackup.readthedocs.org

Summary : A deduplicating backup program with compression and authenticated

encryption

Description :

BorgBackup (short: Borg) is a deduplicating backup program. Optionally, it

supports compression and authenticated encryption.



Update Information:



upstream version 1.1.3

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1517664 - borgbackup 1.1.3 is available (CVE-2017-15914)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1517664

