|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in BorgBackup
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in BorgBackup
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-81115c3047
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 21:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15914
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-81115c3047
2017-12-10 18:07:42.276032
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : borgbackup
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 1.1.3
Release : 1.fc27
URL : https://borgbackup.readthedocs.org
Summary : A deduplicating backup program with compression and authenticated
encryption
Description :
BorgBackup (short: Borg) is a deduplicating backup program. Optionally, it
supports compression and authenticated encryption.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
upstream version 1.1.3
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1517664 - borgbackup 1.1.3 is available (CVE-2017-15914)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1517664
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade borgbackup' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|