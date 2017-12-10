Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MuPDF

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : mupdf

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.11

Release : 9.fc25

URL : http://mupdf.com/

Summary : A lightweight PDF viewer and toolkit

Description :

MuPDF is a lightweight PDF viewer and toolkit written in portable C.

The renderer in MuPDF is tailored for high quality anti-aliased

graphics. MuPDF renders text with metrics and spacing accurate to

within fractions of a pixel for the highest fidelity in reproducing

the look of a printed page on screen.

MuPDF has a small footprint. A binary that includes the standard

Roman fonts is only one megabyte. A build with full CJK support

(including an Asian font) is approximately five megabytes.

MuPDF has support for all non-interactive PDF 1.7 features, and the

toolkit provides a simple API for accessing the internal structures of

the PDF document. Example code for navigating interactive links and

bookmarks, encrypting PDF files, extracting fonts, images, and

searchable text, and rendering pages to image files is provided.



CVE-2017-15369 CVE-2017-15587 CVE-2017-9216 CVE-2017-14685 CVE-2017-14686

CVE-2017-14687

[ 1 ] Bug #1456731 - CVE-2017-9216 mupdf: jbig2dec: Null pointer dereference

in jbig2_huffman_get() [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1456731

[ 2 ] Bug #1500016 - CVE-2017-14685 CVE-2017-14686 CVE-2017-14687

CVE-2017-15369 CVE-2017-15587 mupdf: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500016

