|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|DSA-4062-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 23:45
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7843
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4062-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
December 10, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : firefox-esr
CVE ID : CVE-2017-7843
It discovered that the Private Browsing mode in the Mozilla Firefox
web browser allowed to fingerprint a user across multiple sessions
via IndexedDB.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 52.5.2esr-1~deb8u1.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 52.5.2esr-1~deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.
For the detailed security status of firefox-esr please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/firefox-esr
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|