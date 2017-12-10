Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox
ID: DSA-4062-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: So, 10. Dezember 2017, 23:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7843

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : firefox-esr
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-7843

It discovered that the Private Browsing mode in the Mozilla Firefox
web browser allowed to fingerprint a user across multiple sessions
via IndexedDB.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 52.5.2esr-1~deb8u1.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 52.5.2esr-1~deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.

For the detailed security status of firefox-esr please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/firefox-esr

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
