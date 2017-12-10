Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4062-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

December 10, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : firefox-esr

CVE ID : CVE-2017-7843



It discovered that the Private Browsing mode in the Mozilla Firefox

web browser allowed to fingerprint a user across multiple sessions

via IndexedDB.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 52.5.2esr-1~deb8u1.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 52.5.2esr-1~deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.



For the detailed security status of firefox-esr please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/firefox-esr



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIzBAEBCgAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAlotqZsACgkQEMKTtsN8

TjYmLQ//cDxBT+VUStFs5U7B8CbAthSZnu8Thgfc+7pCBQunPUMbD6MH/mIvDQz/

7nn1qgvg1M/CpiQjFshaPRCWjiAaVyJUZNlKdESdKMtzObAK1rLbdb0pLUbbN+t8

1I9Cvrov43dKkqSIgUtKkfCu3V7khjchBw0yuAtnpeCvc2rEXOf7j5hI+xUqlY2E

HeFJurpTq5qs9LEr2Mv/x83L4Zfrfz+lbvQo6yYMKsLeObTXbq0UoKL8KC2ljUIZ

onNJBtzeNTWx1/qzZNSkzSGo+XlsuCuVe3pjwtFZErYP2be+rtQ5Roo9+C+v8c5Q

BmsjXTIywMv4Url4K//yiSd5LNDB+oan6Yup+56CVblqAf0Pk38fcMzQz/MIin/Q

/GoFc7dx9sf8hA6Em9K/XqrByyFA5UazU8N/xWzRgD3UKugBLwO9g6oI4JR9rC/+

NPNjZavgbrzLW5s0L9bDFj4W9XZmKVIRnUVt4b/BflB8JnPmMLPsKib1xxlxIi94

vWlVuxUS2twM5HjzjjfKMTIujcz21zAmJ7vXEnctw/ylvyhCVo/JkhEPRuuo3EbF

g8zp9xcGFKZ1BklrpabchRfHfACydJnYCRPJi6MDFwbbGMcDMRAG1Cqp65FN/u6X

EveKzhBea0V0xjq9AWs6RINDkb6mGaQXhUshi0jWPEmILXfPsbM=

=QZ0/

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

