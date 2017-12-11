|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in ISC DHCP
|Name:
|Denial of Service in ISC DHCP
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-efbe206b58
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mo, 11. Dezember 2017, 22:42
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1523547
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-efbe206b58
2017-12-11 15:17:24.546338
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : dhcp
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 4.3.5
Release : 10.fc26
URL : http://isc.org/products/DHCP/
Summary : Dynamic host configuration protocol software
Description :
DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fix omapi SD leak (#1523547)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1523547 - dhcp: omapi code doesn't free socket descriptors
when empty message is received allowing denial-of-service [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1523547
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dhcp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|