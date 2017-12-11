Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: USN-3512-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Mo, 11. Dezember 2017, 22:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3737
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3738

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3512-1
December 11, 2017

openssl vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in OpenSSL.

Software Description:
- openssl: Secure Socket Layer (SSL) cryptographic library and tools

Details:

David Benjamin discovered that OpenSSL did not correctly prevent
buggy applications that ignore handshake errors from subsequently calling
certain functions. (CVE-2017-3737)

It was discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly performed the x86_64 Montgomery
multiplication procedure. While unlikely, a remote attacker could possibly
use this issue to recover private keys. (CVE-2017-3738)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  libssl1.0.0                     1.0.2g-1ubuntu13.3

Ubuntu 17.04:
  libssl1.0.0                     1.0.2g-1ubuntu11.4

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libssl1.0.0                     1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.10

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3512-1
  CVE-2017-3737, CVE-2017-3738

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu13.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu11.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.10



Werbung