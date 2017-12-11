|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
|
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3512-1
December 11, 2017
openssl vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in OpenSSL.
Software Description:
- openssl: Secure Socket Layer (SSL) cryptographic library and tools
Details:
David Benjamin discovered that OpenSSL did not correctly prevent
buggy applications that ignore handshake errors from subsequently calling
certain functions. (CVE-2017-3737)
It was discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly performed the x86_64 Montgomery
multiplication procedure. While unlikely, a remote attacker could possibly
use this issue to recover private keys. (CVE-2017-3738)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
libssl1.0.0 1.0.2g-1ubuntu13.3
Ubuntu 17.04:
libssl1.0.0 1.0.2g-1ubuntu11.4
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libssl1.0.0 1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.10
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3512-1
CVE-2017-3737, CVE-2017-3738
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu13.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu11.4
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.10
