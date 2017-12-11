Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <dc305bea-6664-7927-0644-b627a3b8cf60@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3512-1] OpenSSL vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3512-1

December 11, 2017



openssl vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in OpenSSL.



Software Description:

- openssl: Secure Socket Layer (SSL) cryptographic library and tools



Details:



David Benjamin discovered that OpenSSL did not correctly prevent

buggy applications that ignore handshake errors from subsequently calling

certain functions. (CVE-2017-3737)



It was discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly performed the x86_64 Montgomery

multiplication procedure. While unlikely, a remote attacker could possibly

use this issue to recover private keys. (CVE-2017-3738)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.2g-1ubuntu13.3



Ubuntu 17.04:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.2g-1ubuntu11.4



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.10



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3512-1

CVE-2017-3737, CVE-2017-3738



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu13.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu11.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.10







