Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pdnsd
Name: Denial of Service in pdnsd
ID: DSA-4063-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian stretch
Datum: Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 07:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15120

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : pdns-recursor
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-15120

Toshifumi Sakaguchi discovered that PowerDNS Recursor, a high-performance
resolving name server was susceptible to denial of service via a crafted
CNAME answer.

The oldstable distribution (jessie) is not affected.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 4.0.4-1+deb9u3.

We recommend that you upgrade your pdns-recursor packages.

For the detailed security status of pdns-recursor please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/pdns-recursor

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
Werbung