Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pdnsd

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4063-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

December 11, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : pdns-recursor

CVE ID : CVE-2017-15120



Toshifumi Sakaguchi discovered that PowerDNS Recursor, a high-performance

resolving name server was susceptible to denial of service via a crafted

CNAME answer.



The oldstable distribution (jessie) is not affected.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 4.0.4-1+deb9u3.



We recommend that you upgrade your pdns-recursor packages.



For the detailed security status of pdns-recursor please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/pdns-recursor



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

