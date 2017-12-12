|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pdnsd
|Name:
|Denial of Service in pdnsd
|ID:
|DSA-4063-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 07:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15120
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : pdns-recursor
CVE ID : CVE-2017-15120
Toshifumi Sakaguchi discovered that PowerDNS Recursor, a high-performance
resolving name server was susceptible to denial of service via a crafted
CNAME answer.
The oldstable distribution (jessie) is not affected.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 4.0.4-1+deb9u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your pdns-recursor packages.
For the detailed security status of pdns-recursor please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/pdns-recursor
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
