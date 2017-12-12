Sicherheit: Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in Erlang

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-9e6df1e099

2017-12-12 10:01:38.490997

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : erlang

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 19.3.6.4

Release : 1.fc27

URL : https://www.erlang.org

Summary : General-purpose programming language and runtime environment

Description :

Erlang is a general-purpose programming language and runtime

environment. Erlang has built-in support for concurrency, distribution

and fault tolerance. Erlang is used in several large telecommunication

systems from Ericsson.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



* Ver. 19.3.6.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1520400 - CVE-2017-1000385 erlang: TLS server vulnerable to

Adaptive Chosen Ciphertext attack allowing plaintext recovery or MITM attack

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1520400

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade erlang' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

