|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in Erlang
|Name:
|Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in Erlang
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-9e6df1e099
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 14:47
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000385
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-9e6df1e099
2017-12-12 10:01:38.490997
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : erlang
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 19.3.6.4
Release : 1.fc27
URL : https://www.erlang.org
Summary : General-purpose programming language and runtime environment
Description :
Erlang is a general-purpose programming language and runtime
environment. Erlang has built-in support for concurrency, distribution
and fault tolerance. Erlang is used in several large telecommunication
systems from Ericsson.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
* Ver. 19.3.6.4
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1520400 - CVE-2017-1000385 erlang: TLS server vulnerable to
Adaptive Chosen Ciphertext attack allowing plaintext recovery or MITM attack
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1520400
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade erlang' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|