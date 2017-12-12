Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in pdnsd

Name : pdns-recursor Product : Fedora 27 Version : 4.0.7 Release : 1.fc27 URL : https://powerdns.com Summary : Modern, advanced and high performance recursing/non authoritative name server Description : PowerDNS Recursor is a non authoritative/recursing DNS server. Use this package if you need a dns cache for your network.
Update to latest version. Contains security fixes for CVE-2017-15090, CVE-2017-15092, CVE-2017-15093 and CVE-2017-15094 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -