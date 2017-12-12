|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in rubygem-yard
|Name:
|Überschreiben von Dateien in rubygem-yard
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-386e856a4f
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 15:11
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17042
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-386e856a4f
2017-12-12 10:01:38.492297
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : rubygem-yard
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 0.9.8
Release : 4.fc27
URL : http://yardoc.org
Summary : Documentation tool for consistent and usable documentation in
Ruby
Description :
YARD is a documentation generation tool for the Ruby programming language.
It enables the user to generate consistent, usable documentation that can be
exported to a number of formats very easily, and also supports extending for
custom Ruby constructs such as custom class level definitions.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fix to directory traversal attacks (CVE-2017-17042).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1519065 - CVE-2017-17042 rubygem-yard: (lib/yard/core_ext/file.rb)
is vulnerable to directory traversal attacks
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519065
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade rubygem-yard' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|