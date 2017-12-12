|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in libvirt
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in libvirt
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-b16cdbdc34
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 14:50
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000256
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-b16cdbdc34
2017-12-12 10:01:38.493283
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : libvirt
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 3.7.0
Release : 3.fc27
URL : https://libvirt.org/
Summary : Library providing a simple virtualization API
Description :
Libvirt is a C toolkit to interact with the virtualization capabilities
of recent versions of Linux (and other OSes). The main package includes
the libvirtd server exporting the virtualization support.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
* CVE-2017-1000256: libvirt: TLS certificate verification disabled for clients
(bz #1503687) * Fix qemu image locking with shared disks (bz #1513447)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1503658 - CVE-2017-1000256 libvirt: TLS certificate verification
disabled for clients
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1503658
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libvirt' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|