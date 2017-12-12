Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in libvirt

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : libvirt

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 3.7.0

Release : 3.fc27

URL : https://libvirt.org/

Summary : Library providing a simple virtualization API

Description :

Libvirt is a C toolkit to interact with the virtualization capabilities

of recent versions of Linux (and other OSes). The main package includes

the libvirtd server exporting the virtualization support.



* CVE-2017-1000256: libvirt: TLS certificate verification disabled for clients

(bz #1503687) * Fix qemu image locking with shared disks (bz #1513447)

[ 1 ] Bug #1503658 - CVE-2017-1000256 libvirt: TLS certificate verification

disabled for clients

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1503658

