Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in libvirt
Name: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in libvirt
ID: FEDORA-2017-b16cdbdc34
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 14:50
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000256

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libvirt
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 3.7.0
Release     : 3.fc27
URL         : https://libvirt.org/
Summary     : Library providing a simple virtualization API
Description :
Libvirt is a C toolkit to interact with the virtualization capabilities
of recent versions of Linux (and other OSes). The main package includes
the libvirtd server exporting the virtualization support.

Update Information:

* CVE-2017-1000256:  libvirt: TLS certificate verification disabled for clients
(bz #1503687) * Fix qemu image locking with shared disks (bz #1513447)
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1503658 - CVE-2017-1000256 libvirt: TLS certificate verification
 disabled for clients
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1503658
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libvirt' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
