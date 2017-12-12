Sicherheit: Denial of Service in ISC DHCP

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : dhcp

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 4.3.6

Release : 7.fc27

URL : http://isc.org/products/DHCP/

Summary : Dynamic host configuration protocol software

Description :

DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol)



Update Information:



Fix omapi SD leak (#1523547)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1523547 - dhcp: omapi code doesn't free socket descriptors

when empty message is received allowing denial-of-service [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1523547

