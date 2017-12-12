Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in ISC DHCP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in ISC DHCP
ID: FEDORA-2017-d0046bc0ae
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 15:14
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1523547

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-d0046bc0ae
2017-12-12 10:01:38.493749
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : dhcp
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 4.3.6
Release     : 7.fc27
URL         : http://isc.org/products/DHCP/
Summary     : Dynamic host configuration protocol software
Description :
DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Fix omapi SD leak (#1523547)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1523547 - dhcp: omapi code doesn't free socket descriptors
 when empty message is received allowing denial-of-service [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1523547
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dhcp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Firm­ware-Up­date-Di­enst fwupd be­dient neue Ge­rä­te

2
Ar­ti­fex und Han­com ei­ni­gen sich über die Ver­wen­dung von Ghost­script

13
Wine 3.0 näh­ert sich der Fer­tig­stel­lung

25
Elisa 0.0.80 ver­öf­fent­licht

4
OpenBSD: Arm64 of­fi­zi­ell un­ter­stütz­te Platt­form

0
Mesa 17.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

18
ROSA Desk­top Fresh R10 er­hält­lich

3
Bodhi Linux 4.4.0 er­schie­nen

6
Ga­meShel­l: Trag­ba­re Vi­deo­spiel­kon­so­le mit Linux

9
De­bi­an GNU/Li­nux 8 und 9 ak­tua­li­siert
 
Werbung