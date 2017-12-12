Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Ceph

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-97b730736f

2017-12-12 10:01:38.493836

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : ceph

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 12.2.2

Release : 1.fc27

URL : http://ceph.com/

Summary : User space components of the Ceph file system

Description :

Ceph is a massively scalable, open-source, distributed storage system that runs

on commodity hardware and delivers object, block and file system storage.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



New release (1:12.2.2-1), security fix for CVE-2017-16818

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1515872 - CVE-2017-16818 ceph: Failed assertion through user input

in ceph_assert() function in rgw_iam_policy.cc

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515872

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ceph' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

