Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Ceph
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Ceph
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-97b730736f
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 15:18
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16818
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-97b730736f
2017-12-12 10:01:38.493836
Name : ceph
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 12.2.2
Release : 1.fc27
URL : http://ceph.com/
Summary : User space components of the Ceph file system
Description :
Ceph is a massively scalable, open-source, distributed storage system that runs
on commodity hardware and delivers object, block and file system storage.
Update Information:
New release (1:12.2.2-1), security fix for CVE-2017-16818
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1515872 - CVE-2017-16818 ceph: Failed assertion through user input
in ceph_assert() function in rgw_iam_policy.cc
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515872
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ceph' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
