Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in fedora-arm-installer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in fedora-arm-installer
ID: FEDORA-2017-0e4021062c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 16:48
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7496

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-0e4021062c
2017-12-12 12:25:26.722902
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : fedora-arm-installer
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 2.1
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : https://pagure.io/arm-image-installer
Summary     : Writes binary image files to any specified block device
Description :
Allows one to first select a source image (local or remote). The image must be
a binary file containing: [MBR + Partitions + File Systems + Data]. A
destination block device should then be selected for final installation.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 2.1  ----  Update to 2.0, Initial support for aarch64 images and
associated SBCs
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1464968 - CVE-2017-7496 fedora-arm-installer: Unsafe mount in /tmp
 allows privilege escalation
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1464968
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade fedora-arm-installer' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Firm­ware-Up­date-Di­enst fwupd be­dient neue Ge­rä­te

2
Ar­ti­fex und Han­com ei­ni­gen sich über die Ver­wen­dung von Ghost­script

13
Wine 3.0 näh­ert sich der Fer­tig­stel­lung

25
Elisa 0.0.80 ver­öf­fent­licht

4
OpenBSD: Arm64 of­fi­zi­ell un­ter­stütz­te Platt­form

0
Mesa 17.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

18
ROSA Desk­top Fresh R10 er­hält­lich

3
Bodhi Linux 4.4.0 er­schie­nen

6
Ga­meShel­l: Trag­ba­re Vi­deo­spiel­kon­so­le mit Linux

9
De­bi­an GNU/Li­nux 8 und 9 ak­tua­li­siert
 
Werbung