Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in pdnsd

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-1585789772

2017-12-12 12:25:26.724106

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : pdns-recursor

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 4.0.7

Release : 1.fc26

URL : https://powerdns.com

Summary : Modern, advanced and high performance recursing/non authoritative

name server

Description :

PowerDNS Recursor is a non authoritative/recursing DNS server. Use this

package if you need a dns cache for your network.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to latest version. Contains security fixes for CVE-2017-15090,

CVE-2017-15092, CVE-2017-15093 and CVE-2017-15094

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade pdns-recursor' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

