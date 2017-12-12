Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : wordpress

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 4.9.1

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.wordpress.org

Summary : Blog tool and publishing platform

Description :

Wordpress is an online publishing / weblog package that makes it very easy,

almost trivial, to get information out to people on the web.



Important information in /usr/share/doc/wordpress/README.fedora



Update Information:



Upstream annoucement: [WordPress 4.9.1 Security and Maintenance

Release](https://wordpress.org/news/2017/11/wordpress-4-9-1-security-and-

maintenance-release/)

