Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-994ff5ced8
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 16:58
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-994ff5ced8
2017-12-12 12:25:26.724184
Name : wordpress
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 4.9.1
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.wordpress.org
Summary : Blog tool and publishing platform
Description :
Wordpress is an online publishing / weblog package that makes it very easy,
almost trivial, to get information out to people on the web.
Important information in /usr/share/doc/wordpress/README.fedora
Update Information:
Upstream annoucement: [WordPress 4.9.1 Security and Maintenance
Release](https://wordpress.org/news/2017/11/wordpress-4-9-1-security-and-
maintenance-release/)
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade wordpress' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
