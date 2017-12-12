Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in exim

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-0032baa7d7

2017-12-12 12:25:26.724486

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : exim

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 4.89

Release : 7.fc26

URL : http://www.exim.org/

Summary : The exim mail transfer agent

Description :

Exim is a message transfer agent (MTA) developed at the University of

Cambridge for use on Unix systems connected to the Internet. It is

freely available under the terms of the GNU General Public Licence. In

style it is similar to Smail 3, but its facilities are more

general. There is a great deal of flexibility in the way mail can be

routed, and there are extensive facilities for checking incoming

mail. Exim can be installed in place of sendmail, although the

configuration of exim is quite different to that of sendmail.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This is an update fixing denial of service (CVE-2017-16944). ---- This is an

update fixing use-after-free (CVE-2017-16943).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1517566 - Exim: remote code execution if chunking is enabled

(CVE-2017-16943)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1517566

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade exim' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

