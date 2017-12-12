Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in rubygem-yard

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-c6c6e9beae

2017-12-12 12:25:26.724714

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : rubygem-yard

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 0.9.8

Release : 4.fc26

URL : http://yardoc.org

Summary : Documentation tool for consistent and usable documentation in

Ruby

Description :

YARD is a documentation generation tool for the Ruby programming language.

It enables the user to generate consistent, usable documentation that can be

exported to a number of formats very easily, and also supports extending for

custom Ruby constructs such as custom class level definitions.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Fix to directory traversal attacks (CVE-2017-17042).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1519065 - CVE-2017-17042 rubygem-yard: (lib/yard/core_ext/file.rb)

is vulnerable to directory traversal attacks

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519065

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



