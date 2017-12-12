Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3267-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has 56 fixes is

now available.



Description:







The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP2 Realtime kernel was updated to 4.4.95 to

receive various security and bugfixes.





The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-12153: A security flaw was discovered in the

nl80211_set_rekey_data() function in net/wireless/nl80211.c in the Linux

kernel This function did not check whether the required attributes are

present in a Netlink request. This request can be issued by a user with

the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability and may result in a NULL pointer

dereference and system crash (bnc#1058410 1058624).

- CVE-2017-13080: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA and WPA2) allowed

reinstallation of the Group Temporal Key (GTK) during the group key

handshake, allowing an attacker within radio range to replay frames from

access points to clients (bnc#1063667).

- CVE-2017-14489: The iscsi_if_rx function in

drivers/scsi/scsi_transport_iscsi.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to cause a denial of service (panic) by leveraging incorrect

length validation (bnc#1059051).

- CVE-2017-15265: Race condition in the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel

allowed local users to cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted /dev/snd/seq ioctl

calls, related to sound/core/seq/seq_clientmgr.c and

sound/core/seq/seq_ports.c (bnc#1062520).

- CVE-2017-15649: net/packet/af_packet.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges via crafted system calls that trigger

mishandling of packet_fanout data structures, because of a race

condition (involving fanout_add and packet_do_bind) that leads to a

use-after-free, a different vulnerability than CVE-2017-6346

(bnc#1064388).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- alsa: au88x0: avoid theoretical uninitialized access (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: caiaq: Fix stray URB at probe error path (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: compress: Remove unused variable (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda: Remove superfluous '-' added by printk conversion

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: line6: Fix leftover URB at error-path during probe (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: seq: Enable 'use' locking in all configurations

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: seq: Fix copy_from_user() call inside lock (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: usb-audio: Add native DSD support for Pro-Ject Pre Box S2 Digital

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: usb-audio: Check out-of-bounds access by corrupted buffer

descriptor (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: usb-audio: Kill stray URB at exiting (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: usx2y: Suppress kernel warning at page allocation failures

(bnc#1012382).

- arc: Re-enable MMU upon Machine Check exception (bnc#1012382).

- arm64: fault: Route pte translation faults via do_translation_fault

(bnc#1012382).

- arm64: Make sure SPsel is always set (bnc#1012382).

- arm: 8635/1: nommu: allow enabling REMAP_VECTORS_TO_RAM (bnc#1012382).

- arm: dts: r8a7790: Use R-Car Gen 2 fallback binding for msiof nodes

(bnc#1012382).

- arm: pxa: add the number of DMA requestor lines (bnc#1012382).

- arm: pxa: fix the number of DMA requestor lines (bnc#1012382).

- arm: remove duplicate 'const' annotations' (bnc#1012382).

- asoc: dapm: fix some pointer error handling (bnc#1012382).

- asoc: dapm: handle probe deferrals (bnc#1012382).

- audit: log 32-bit socketcalls (bnc#1012382).

- bcache: correct cache_dirty_target in __update_writeback_rate()

(bnc#1012382).

- bcache: Correct return value for sysfs attach errors (bnc#1012382).

- bcache: do not subtract sectors_to_gc for bypassed IO (bnc#1012382).

- bcache: fix bch_hprint crash and improve output (bnc#1012382).

- bcache: fix for gc and write-back race (bnc#1012382).

- bcache: Fix leak of bdev reference (bnc#1012382).

- bcache: initialize dirty stripes in flash_dev_run() (bnc#1012382).

- blacklist.conf: blacklisted 16af97dc5a89 (bnc#1053919)

- block: Relax a check in blk_start_queue() (bnc#1012382).

- bpf: one perf event close won't free bpf program attached by another

perf event (bnc#1012382).

- bpf/verifier: reject BPF_ALU64|BPF_END (bnc#1012382).

- brcmfmac: add length check in brcmf_cfg80211_escan_handler()

(bnc#1012382).

- brcmfmac: setup passive scan if requested by user-space (bnc#1012382).

- brcmsmac: make some local variables 'static const' to reduce stack

size

(bnc#1012382).

- bridge: netlink: register netdevice before executing changelink

(bnc#1012382).

- bsg-lib: do not free job in bsg_prepare_job (bnc#1012382).

- btrfs: add a node counter to each of the rbtrees (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061

bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: add cond_resched() calls when resolving backrefs (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: allow backref search checks for shared extents (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: backref, add tracepoints for prelim_ref insertion and merging

(bsc#974590 bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: backref, add unode_aux_to_inode_list helper (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: backref, cleanup __ namespace abuse (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061

bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: backref, constify some arguments (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061

bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: btrfs_check_shared should manage its own transaction (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: change how we decide to commit transactions during flushing

(bsc#1060197).

- btrfs: clean up extraneous computations in add_delayed_refs (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: constify tracepoint arguments (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914

bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: convert prelimary reference tracking to use rbtrees (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: fix leak and use-after-free in resolve_indirect_refs (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: fix NULL pointer dereference from free_reloc_roots()

(bnc#1012382).

- btrfs: prevent to set invalid default subvolid (bnc#1012382).

- btrfs: propagate error to btrfs_cmp_data_prepare caller (bnc#1012382).

- btrfs: qgroup: move noisy underflow warning to debugging build

(bsc#1055755).

- btrfs: remove ref_tree implementation from backref.c (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: struct-funcs, constify readers (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061

bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- bus: mbus: fix window size calculation for 4GB windows (bnc#1012382).

- can: esd_usb2: Fix can_dlc value for received RTR, frames (bnc#1012382).

- can: gs_usb: fix busy loop if no more TX context is available

(bnc#1012382).

- ceph: avoid panic in create_session_open_msg() if utsname() returns NULL

(bsc#1061451).

- ceph: check negative offsets in ceph_llseek() (bsc#1061451).

- ceph: clean up unsafe d_parent accesses in build_dentry_path

(bnc#1012382).

- cifs: fix circular locking dependency (bsc#1064701).

- cifs: Fix SMB3.1.1 guest authentication to Samba (bnc#1012382).

- cifs: Reconnect expired SMB sessions (bnc#1012382).

- cifs: release auth_key.response for reconnect (bnc#1012382).

- clockevents/drivers/cs5535: Improve resilience to spurious interrupts

(bnc#1012382).

- cpufreq: CPPC: add ACPI_PROCESSOR dependency (bnc#1012382).

- crypto: AF_ALG - remove SGL terminator indicator when chaining

(bnc#1012382).

- crypto: shash - Fix zero-length shash ahash digest crash (bnc#1012382).

- crypto: talitos - Do not provide setkey for non hmac hashing algs

(bnc#1012382).

- crypto: talitos - fix sha224 (bnc#1012382).

- crypto: xts - Add ECB dependency (bnc#1012382).

- cxl: Fix driver use count (bnc#1012382).

- direct-io: Prevent NULL pointer access in submit_page_section

(bnc#1012382).

- dmaengine: edma: Align the memcpy acnt array size with the transfer

(bnc#1012382).

- dmaengine: mmp-pdma: add number of requestors (bnc#1012382).

- driver core: platform: Do not read past the end of

"driver_override"

buffer (bnc#1012382).

- drivers: firmware: psci: drop duplicate const from psci_of_match

(bnc#1012382).

- drivers: hv: fcopy: restore correct transfer length (bnc#1012382).

- drm: Add driver-private objects to atomic state (bsc#1055493).

- drm/amdkfd: fix improper return value on error (bnc#1012382).

- drm: bridge: add DT bindings for TI ths8135 (bnc#1012382).

- drm/dp: Introduce MST topology state to track available link bandwidth

(bsc#1055493).

- drm_fourcc: Fix DRM_FORMAT_MOD_LINEAR #define (bnc#1012382).

- drm/i915/bios: ignore HDMI on port A (bnc#1012382).

- drm/nouveau/bsp/g92: disable by default (bnc#1012382).

- drm/nouveau/mmu: flush tlbs before deleting page tables (bnc#1012382).

- ext4: do not allow encrypted operations without keys (bnc#1012382).

- ext4: fix incorrect quotaoff if the quota feature is enabled

(bnc#1012382).

- ext4: fix quota inconsistency during orphan cleanup for read-only mounts

(bnc#1012382).

- ext4: in ext4_seek_{hole,data}, return -ENXIO for negative offsets

(bnc#1012382).

- extcon: axp288: Use vbus-valid instead of -present to determine cable

presence (bnc#1012382).

- exynos-gsc: Do not swap cb/cr for semi planar formats (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs: check hot_data for roll-forward recovery (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs crypto: add missing locking for keyring_key access (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs crypto: replace some BUG_ON()'s with error checks (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs: do not wait for writeback in write_begin (bnc#1012382).

- fix unbalanced page refcounting in bio_map_user_iov (bnc#1012382).

- fix whitespace according to upstream commit

- fix xen_swiotlb_dma_mmap prototype (bnc#1012382).

- fs-cache: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- fscrypt: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- fscrypto: require write access to mount to set encryption policy

(bnc#1012382).

- fs/epoll: cache leftmost node (bsc#1056427).

- ftrace: Fix kmemleak in unregister_ftrace_graph (bnc#1012382).

- ftrace: Fix memleak when unregistering dynamic ops when tracing disabled

(bnc#1012382).

- ftrace: Fix selftest goto location on error (bnc#1012382).

- genirq: Fix for_each_action_of_desc() macro (bsc#1061064).

- getcwd: Close race with d_move called by lustre (bsc#1052593).

- gfs2: Fix debugfs glocks dump (bnc#1012382).

- gfs2: Fix reference to ERR_PTR in gfs2_glock_iter_next (bnc#1012382).

- gianfar: Fix Tx flow control deactivation (bnc#1012382).

- hid: i2c-hid: allocate hid buffers for real worst case (bnc#1012382).

- hid: usbhid: Add HID_QUIRK_NOGET for Aten CS-1758 KVM switch

(bnc#1022967).

- hid: usbhid: fix out-of-bounds bug (bnc#1012382).

- hpsa: correct lun data caching bitmap definition (bsc#1028971).

- hwmon: (gl520sm) Fix overflows and crash seen when writing into limit

attributes (bnc#1012382).

- i2c: at91: ensure state is restored after suspending (bnc#1012382).

- i2c: ismt: Separate I2C block read from SMBus block read (bnc#1012382).

- i2c: meson: fix wrong variable usage in meson_i2c_put_data (bnc#1012382).

- i40e: Initialize 64-bit statistics TX ring seqcount (bsc#969476

FATE#319648 bsc#969477 FATE#319816).

- i40iw: Add missing memory barriers (bsc#969476 FATE#319648 bsc#969477

FATE#319816).

- i40iw: Fix port number for query QP (bsc#969476 FATE#319648 bsc#969477

FATE#319816).

- ib/core: Fix for core panic (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/core: Fix the validations of a multicast LID in attach or detach

operations (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/i40iw: Fix error code in i40iw_create_cq() (bsc#969476 FATE#319648

bsc#969477 FATE#319816).

- ib/ipoib: Fix deadlock over vlan_mutex (bnc#1012382).

- ib/ipoib: Replace list_del of the neigh->list with list_del_init

(bnc#1012382).

- ib/ipoib: rtnl_unlock can not come after free_netdev (bnc#1012382).

- ib/mlx5: Fix Raw Packet QP event handler assignment (bsc#966170

FATE#320225 bsc#966172 FATE#320226).

- ibmvnic: Set state UP (bsc#1062962).

- ib/qib: fix false-postive maybe-uninitialized warning (bnc#1012382).

- igb: re-assign hw address pointer on reset after PCI error (bnc#1012382).

- iio: ad7793: Fix the serial interface reset (bnc#1012382).

- iio: adc: axp288: Drop bogus AXP288_ADC_TS_PIN_CTRL register

modifications (bnc#1012382).

- iio: adc: hx711: Add DT binding for avia,hx711 (bnc#1012382).

- iio: adc: mcp320x: Fix oops on module unload (bnc#1012382).

- iio: adc: mcp320x: Fix readout of negative voltages (bnc#1012382).

- iio: adc: twl4030: Disable the vusb3v1 rugulator in the error handling

path of 'twl4030_madc_probe()' (bnc#1012382).

- iio: adc: twl4030: Fix an error handling path in

'twl4030_madc_probe()'

(bnc#1012382).

- iio: adc: xilinx: Fix error handling (bnc#1012382).

- iio: ad_sigma_delta: Implement a dedicated reset function (bnc#1012382).

- iio: core: Return error for failed read_reg (bnc#1012382).

- input: i8042 - add Gigabyte P57 to the keyboard reset table

(bnc#1012382).

- iommu/amd: Finish TLB flush in amd_iommu_unmap() (bnc#1012382).

- iommu/io-pgtable-arm: Check for leaf entry before dereferencing it

(bnc#1012382).

- iommu/vt-d: Avoid calling virt_to_phys() on null pointer (bsc#1061067).

- ip6_gre: skb_push ipv6hdr before packing the header in ip6gre_header

(bnc#1012382).

- ipv6: accept 64k - 1 packet length in ip6_find_1stfragopt()

(bnc#1012382).

- ipv6: add rcu grace period before freeing fib6_node (bnc#1012382).

- ipv6: fix memory leak with multiple tables during netns destruction

(bnc#1012382).

- ipv6: fix sparse warning on rt6i_node (bnc#1012382).

- ipv6: fix typo in fib6_net_exit() (bnc#1012382).

- irqchip/crossbar: Fix incorrect type of local variables (bnc#1012382).

- isdn/i4l: fetch the ppp_write buffer in one shot (bnc#1012382).

- iwlwifi: add workaround to disable wide channels in 5GHz (bnc#1012382).

- iwlwifi: mvm: use IWL_HCMD_NOCOPY for MCAST_FILTER_CMD (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: Fix incorrect bitwise operations of PTP Rx timestamp flags

(bsc#969474 FATE#319812 bsc#969475 FATE#319814).

- kABI: protect struct l2tp_tunnel (kabi).

- kABI: protect struct rm_data_op (kabi).

- kABI: protect struct sdio_func (kabi).

- keys: do not let add_key() update an uninstantiated key (bnc#1012382).

- keys: encrypted: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- keys: Fix race between updating and finding a negative key (bnc#1012382).

- keys: fix writing past end of user-supplied buffer in keyring_read()

(bnc#1012382).

- keys: prevent creating a different user's keyrings (bnc#1012382).

- keys: prevent KEYCTL_READ on negative key (bnc#1012382).

- kvm: async_pf: Fix #DF due to inject "Page not Present" and

"Page Ready"

exceptions simultaneously (bsc#1061017).

- kvm: nVMX: fix guest CR4 loading when emulating L2 to L1 exit

(bnc#1012382).

- kvm: PPC: Book3S: Fix race and leak in kvm_vm_ioctl_create_spapr_tce()

(bnc#1012382).

- kvm: SVM: Add a missing 'break' statement (bsc#1061017).

- kvm: VMX: do not change SN bit in vmx_update_pi_irte() (bsc#1061017).

- kvm: VMX: remove WARN_ON_ONCE in kvm_vcpu_trigger_posted_interrupt

(bsc#1061017).

- kvm: VMX: use cmpxchg64 (bnc#1012382).

- l2tp: Avoid schedule while atomic in exit_net (bnc#1012382).

- l2tp: fix race condition in l2tp_tunnel_delete (bnc#1012382).

- libata: transport: Remove circular dependency at free time (bnc#1012382).

- lib/digsig: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- locking/lockdep: Add nest_lock integrity test (bnc#1012382).

- lsm: fix smack_inode_removexattr and xattr_getsecurity memleak

(bnc#1012382).

- mac80211: fix power saving clients handling in iwlwifi (bnc#1012382).

- mac80211: flush hw_roc_start work before cancelling the ROC

(bnc#1012382).

- mac80211_hwsim: check HWSIM_ATTR_RADIO_NAME length (bnc#1012382).

- md/bitmap: disable bitmap_resize for file-backed bitmaps (bsc#1061172).

- md/linear: shutup lockdep warnning (bnc#1012382).

- md/raid10: submit bio directly to replacement disk (bnc#1012382).

- md/raid5: preserve STRIPE_ON_UNPLUG_LIST in break_stripe_batch_list

(bnc#1012382).

- md/raid5: release/flush io in raid5_do_work() (bnc#1012382).

- media: uvcvideo: Prevent heap overflow when accessing mapped controls

(bnc#1012382).

- media: v4l2-compat-ioctl32: Fix timespec conversion (bnc#1012382).

- mips: Ensure bss section ends on a long-aligned address (bnc#1012382).

- mips: Fix minimum alignment requirement of IRQ stack (git-fixes).

- mips: IRQ Stack: Unwind IRQ stack onto task stack (bnc#1012382).

- mips: Lantiq: Fix another request_mem_region() return code check

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: math-emu: <MAXA|MINA>.<D|S>: Fix cases of both infinite

inputs

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: math-emu: <MAXA|MINA>.<D|S>: Fix cases of input values

with

opposite signs (bnc#1012382).

- mips: math-emu: <MAX|MAXA|MIN|MINA>.<D|S>: Fix cases of both

inputs zero

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: math-emu: <MAX|MAXA|MIN|MINA>.<D|S>: Fix quiet NaN

propagation

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: math-emu: <MAX|MIN>.<D|S>: Fix cases of both inputs

negative

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: math-emu: MINA.<D|S>: Fix some cases of infinity and zero

inputs

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: math-emu: Remove pr_err() calls from fpu_emu() (bnc#1012382).

- mips: ralink: Fix incorrect assignment on ralink_soc (bnc#1012382).

- mlx5: Avoid that mlx5_ib_sg_to_klms() overflows the klms array

(bsc#966170 FATE#320225 bsc#966172 FATE#320226).

- mm/backing-dev.c: fix an error handling path in 'cgwb_create()'

(bnc#1063475).

- mm,compaction: serialize waitqueue_active() checks (for real)

(bsc#971975).

- mmc: sdio: fix alignment issue in struct sdio_func (bnc#1012382).

- mm: discard memblock data later (bnc#1063460).

- mm/memblock.c: reversed logic in memblock_discard() (bnc#1063460).

- mm: meminit: mark init_reserved_page as __meminit (bnc#1063509).

- mm/memory_hotplug: change pfn_to_section_nr/section_nr_to_pfn macro to

inline function (bnc#1063501).

- mm/memory_hotplug: define find_{smallest|biggest}_section_pfn as

unsigned long (bnc#1063520).

- mm: prevent double decrease of nr_reserved_highatomic (bnc#1012382).

- net: core: Prevent from dereferencing null pointer when releasing SKB

(bnc#1012382).

- net: emac: Fix napi poll list corruption (bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: invoke synchronize_rcu after set the _hook_ to NULL

(bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nf_ct_expect: Change __nf_ct_expect_check() return value

(bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nfnl_cthelper: fix incorrect helper->expect_class_max

(bnc#1012382).

- net/mlx4_core: Enable 4K UAR if SRIOV module parameter is not enabled

(bsc#966191 FATE#320230 bsc#966186 FATE#320228).

- net/mlx4_core: Fix VF overwrite of module param which disables DMFS on

new probed PFs (bnc#1012382).

- net/mlx4_en: fix overflow in mlx4_en_init_timestamp() (bnc#1012382).

- net/mlx5e: Fix wrong delay calculation for overflow check scheduling

(bsc#966170 FATE#320225 bsc#966172 FATE#320226).

- net/mlx5e: Schedule overflow check work to mlx5e workqueue (bsc#966170

FATE#320225 bsc#966172 FATE#320226).

- net/mlx5: Skip mlx5_unload_one if mlx5_load_one fails (bsc#966170

FATE#320225 bsc#966172 FATE#320226).

- net: mvpp2: release reference to txq_cpu[] entry after unmapping

(bnc#1012382).

- net/packet: check length in getsockopt() called with PACKET_HDRLEN

(bnc#1012382).

- net: Set sk_prot_creator when cloning sockets to the right proto

(bnc#1012382).

- nfsd/callback: Cleanup callback cred on shutdown (bnc#1012382).

- nfsd: Fix general protection fault in release_lock_stateid()

(bnc#1012382).

- nl80211: Define policy for packet pattern attributes (bnc#1012382).

- nvme: protect against simultaneous shutdown invocations (FATE#319965

bnc#1012382 bsc#964944).

- packet: only test po->has_vnet_hdr once in packet_snd (bnc#1012382).

- parisc: Avoid trashing sr2 and sr3 in LWS code (bnc#1012382).

- parisc: Fix double-word compare and exchange in LWS code on 32-bit

kernels (bnc#1012382).

- parisc: perf: Fix potential NULL pointer dereference (bnc#1012382).

- partitions/efi: Fix integer overflow in GPT size calculation

(bnc#1012382).

- pci: Allow PCI express root ports to find themselves (bsc#1061046).

- pci: fix oops when try to find Root Port for a PCI device (bsc#1061046).

- pci: Fix race condition with driver_override (bnc#1012382).

- pci: shpchp: Enable bridge bus mastering if MSI is enabled (bnc#1012382).

- percpu: make this_cpu_generic_read() atomic w.r.t. interrupts

(bnc#1012382).

- perf/x86: Fix RDPMC vs. mm_struct tracking (bsc#1061831).

- perf/x86: kABI Workaround for 'perf/x86: Fix RDPMC vs. mm_struct

tracking' (bsc#1061831).

- pkcs7: Prevent NULL pointer dereference, since sinfo is not always set

(bnc#1012382).

- powerpc: Fix DAR reporting when alignment handler faults (bnc#1012382).

- powerpc/pseries: Fix parent_dn reference leak in add_dt_node()

(bnc#1012382).

- qed: Fix stack corruption on probe (bsc#966318 FATE#320158 bsc#966316

FATE#320159).

- qlge: avoid memcpy buffer overflow (bnc#1012382).

- rcu: Allow for page faults in NMI handlers (bnc#1012382).

- rds: ib: add error handle (bnc#1012382).

- rds: RDMA: Fix the composite message user notification (bnc#1012382).

- Revert "bsg-lib: do not free job in bsg_prepare_job"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "net: fix percpu memory leaks" (bnc#1012382).

- Revert "net: phy: Correctly process PHY_HALTED in

phy_stop_machine()"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "net: use lib/percpu_counter API for fragmentation mem

accounting" (bnc#1012382).

- Revert "tty: goldfish: Fix a parameter of a call to free_irq"

(bnc#1012382).

- rtlwifi: rtl8821ae: Fix connection lost problem (bnc#1012382).

- sched/autogroup: Fix autogroup_move_group() to never skip

sched_move_task() (bnc#1012382).

- sched/cpuset/pm: Fix cpuset vs. suspend-resume bugs (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: hpsa: add 'ctlr_num' sysfs attribute (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: bump driver version (bsc#1022600 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: change driver version (bsc#1022600 bsc#1028971 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: Check for null device pointers (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: Check for null devices in ioaccel (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: Check for vpd support before sending (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: cleanup reset handler (bsc#1022600 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: correct call to hpsa_do_reset (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: correct logical resets (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: correct queue depth for externals (bsc#1022600 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: correct resets on retried commands (bsc#1022600 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: correct scsi 6byte lba calculation (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: Determine device external status earlier (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: do not get enclosure info for external devices (bsc#1022600

fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: do not reset enclosures (bsc#1022600 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: do not timeout reset operations (bsc#1022600 bsc#1028971

fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: fallback to use legacy REPORT PHYS command (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: fix volume offline state (bsc#1022600 bsc#1028971

fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: limit outstanding rescans (bsc#1022600 bsc#1028971

fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: Prevent sending bmic commands to externals (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: remove abort handler (bsc#1022600 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: remove coalescing settings for ioaccel2 (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: remove memory allocate failure message (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: Remove unneeded void pointer cast (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: rescan later if reset in progress (bsc#1022600 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: send ioaccel requests with 0 length down raid path

(bsc#1022600 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: separate monitor events from rescan worker (bsc#1022600

fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: update check for logical volume status (bsc#1022600

bsc#1028971 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: update identify physical device structure (bsc#1022600

fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: update pci ids (bsc#1022600 bsc#1028971 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: update reset handler (bsc#1022600 fate#321928).

- scsi: hpsa: use designated initializers (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: hpsa: use %phN for short hex dumps (bsc#1028971).

- scsi: ILLEGAL REQUEST + ASC==27 => target failure (bsc#1059465).

- scsi: libfc: fix a deadlock in fc_rport_work (bsc#1063695).

- scsi: megaraid_sas: Check valid aen class range to avoid kernel panic

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: megaraid_sas: Return pended IOCTLs with cmd_status

MFI_STAT_WRONG_STATE in case adapter is dead (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: reset wait for IO completion (bsc#996376).

- scsi: scsi_dh_emc: return success in clariion_std_inquiry()

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: scsi_transport_fc: Also check for NOTPRESENT in

fc_remote_port_add() (bsc#1037890).

- scsi: scsi_transport_fc: set scsi_target_id upon rescan (bsc#1058135).

- scsi: sd: Do not override max_sectors_kb sysfs setting (bsc#1025461).

- scsi: sd: Remove LBPRZ dependency for discards (bsc#1060985).

- scsi: sg: close race condition in sg_remove_sfp_usercontext()

(bsc#1064206).

- scsi: sg: do not return bogus Sg_requests (bsc#1064206).

- scsi: sg: factor out sg_fill_request_table() (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: sg: fixup infoleak when using SG_GET_REQUEST_TABLE (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: sg: off by one in sg_ioctl() (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: sg: only check for dxfer_len greater than 256M (bsc#1064206).

- scsi: sg: remove 'save_scat_len' (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: sg: use standard lists for sg_requests (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: storvsc: fix memory leak on ring buffer busy (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: zfcp: add handling for FCP_RESID_OVER to the fcp ingress path

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: zfcp: fix capping of unsuccessful GPN_FT SAN response trace

records (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: zfcp: fix missing trace records for early returns in TMF eh

handlers (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: zfcp: fix passing fsf_req to SCSI trace on TMF to correlate with

HBA (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: zfcp: fix payload with full FCP_RSP IU in SCSI trace records

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: zfcp: fix queuecommand for scsi_eh commands when DIX enabled

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: zfcp: trace HBA FSF response by default on dismiss or timedout

late response (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: zfcp: trace high part of "new" 64 bit SCSI LUN

(bnc#1012382).

- sctp: potential read out of bounds in sctp_ulpevent_type_enabled()

(bnc#1012382).

- seccomp: fix the usage of get/put_seccomp_filter() in

seccomp_get_filter() (bnc#1012382).

- sh_eth: use correct name for ECMR_MPDE bit (bnc#1012382).

- skd: Avoid that module unloading triggers a use-after-free (bnc#1012382).

- skd: Submit requests to firmware before triggering the doorbell

(bnc#1012382).

- slub: do not merge cache if slub_debug contains a never-merge flag

(bnc#1012382).

- smb3: Do not ignore O_SYNC/O_DSYNC and O_DIRECT flags (bnc#1012382).

- smb: Validate negotiate (to protect against downgrade) even if signing

off (bnc#1012382).

- sparc64: Migrate hvcons irq to panicked cpu (bnc#1012382).

- staging: iio: ad7192: Fix - use the dedicated reset function avoiding

dma from stack (bnc#1012382).

- stm class: Fix a use-after-free (bnc#1012382).

- supported.conf: mark hid-multitouch as supported (FATE#323670)

- swiotlb-xen: implement xen_swiotlb_dma_mmap callback (bnc#1012382).

- target/iscsi: Fix unsolicited data seq_end_offset calculation

(bnc#1012382).

- team: call netdev_change_features out of team lock (bsc#1055567).

- team: fix memory leaks (bnc#1012382).

- timer/sysclt: Restrict timer migration sysctl values to 0 and 1

(bnc#1012382).

- tipc: use only positive error codes in messages (bnc#1012382).

- tpm_tis: Do not fall back to a hardcoded address for TPM2 (bsc#1020645,

fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048).

- tracing: Apply trace_clock changes to instance max buffer (bnc#1012382).

- tracing: Erase irqsoff trace with empty write (bnc#1012382).

- tracing: Fix trace_pipe behavior for instance traces (bnc#1012382).

- ttpci: address stringop overflow warning (bnc#1012382).

- tty: fix __tty_insert_flip_char regression (bnc#1012382).

- tty: goldfish: Fix a parameter of a call to free_irq (bnc#1012382).

- tty: improve tty_insert_flip_char() fast path (bnc#1012382).

- tty: improve tty_insert_flip_char() slow path (bnc#1012382).

- tun: bail out from tun_get_user() if the skb is empty (bnc#1012382).

- uapi: fix linux/mroute6.h userspace compilation errors (bnc#1012382).

- uapi: fix linux/rds.h userspace compilation errors (bnc#1012382).

- udpv6: Fix the checksum computation when HW checksum does not apply

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: cdc_acm: Add quirk for Elatec TWN3 (bnc#1012382).

- usb: chipidea: vbus event may exist before starting gadget (bnc#1012382).

- usb: core: fix out-of-bounds access bug in usb_get_bos_descriptor()

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: core: harden cdc_parse_cdc_header (bnc#1012382).

- usb: devio: Do not corrupt user memory (bnc#1012382).

- usb: devio: Revert "USB: devio: Do not corrupt user memory"

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: dummy-hcd: fix connection failures (wrong speed) (bnc#1012382).

- usb: dummy-hcd: Fix deadlock caused by disconnect detection

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: dummy-hcd: Fix erroneous synchronization change (bnc#1012382).

- usb: dummy-hcd: fix infinite-loop resubmission bug (bnc#1012382).

- usb: fix out-of-bounds in usb_set_configuration (bnc#1012382).

- usb: gadget: composite: Fix use-after-free in

usb_composite_overwrite_options (bnc#1012382).

- usb: gadgetfs: fix copy_to_user while holding spinlock (bnc#1012382).

- usb: gadgetfs: Fix crash caused by inadequate synchronization

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: gadget: inode.c: fix unbalanced spin_lock in ep0_write

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: gadget: mass_storage: set msg_registered after msg registered

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: gadget: udc: atmel: set vbus irqflags explicitly (bnc#1012382).

- usb: g_mass_storage: Fix deadlock when driver is unbound (bnc#1012382).

- usb: hub: Allow reset retry for USB2 devices on connect bounce

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: Increase quirk delay for USB devices (bnc#1012382).

- usb: musb: Check for host-mode using is_host_active() on reset interrupt

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: musb: sunxi: Explicitly release USB PHY on exit (bnc#1012382).

- usb: pci-quirks.c: Corrected timeout values used in handshake

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: plusb: Add support for PL-27A1 (bnc#1012382).

- usb: quirks: add quirk for WORLDE MINI MIDI keyboard (bnc#1012382).

- usb: renesas_usbhs: Fix DMAC sequence for receiving zero-length packet

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: renesas_usbhs: fix the BCLR setting condition for non-DCP pipe

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: renesas_usbhs: fix usbhsf_fifo_clear() for RX direction

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: console: fix use-after-free after failed setup

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: cp210x: add support for ELV TFD500 (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: ftdi_sio: add id for Cypress WICED dev board (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: metro-usb: add MS7820 device id (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: mos7720: fix control-message error handling (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: mos7840: fix control-message error handling (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: option: add support for TP-Link LTE module (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: qcserial: add Dell DW5818, DW5819 (bnc#1012382).

- usb-storage: unusual_devs entry to fix write-access regression for

Seagate external drives (bnc#1012382).

- usb: uas: fix bug in handling of alternate settings (bnc#1012382).

- uwb: ensure that endpoint is interrupt (bnc#1012382).

- uwb: properly check kthread_run return value (bnc#1012382).

- vfs: Return -ENXIO for negative SEEK_HOLE / SEEK_DATA offsets

(bnc#1012382).

- video: fbdev: aty: do not leak uninitialized padding in clk to userspace

(bnc#1012382).

- vti: fix use after free in vti_tunnel_xmit/vti6_tnl_xmit (bnc#1012382).

- watchdog: kempld: fix gcc-4.3 build (bnc#1012382).

- x86/alternatives: Fix alt_max_short macro to really be a max()

(bnc#1012382).

- x86/fpu: Do not let userspace set bogus xcomp_bv (bnc#1012382).

- x86/fsgsbase/64: Report FSBASE and GSBASE correctly in core dumps

(bnc#1012382).

- x86/ldt: Fix off by one in get_segment_base() (bsc#1061872).

- xfs/dmapi: fix incorrect file->f_path.dentry->d_inode usage

(bsc#1055896).

- xfs: handle error if xfs_btree_get_bufs fails (bsc#1059863).

- xfs: remove kmem_zalloc_greedy (bnc#1012382).

- xhci: fix finding correct bus_state structure for USB 3.1 hosts

(bnc#1012382).





