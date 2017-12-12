|
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in OpenSSH
|Name:
|Überschreiben von Dateien in OpenSSH
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-78f0991378
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 17:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15906
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-78f0991378
2017-12-12 13:48:05.815200
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : openssh
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 7.4p1
Release : 5.fc25
URL : http://www.openssh.com/portable.html
Summary : An open source implementation of SSH protocol versions 1 and 2
Description :
SSH (Secure SHell) is a program for logging into and executing
commands on a remote machine. SSH is intended to replace rlogin and
rsh, and to provide secure encrypted communications between two
untrusted hosts over an insecure network. X11 connections and
arbitrary TCP/IP ports can also be forwarded over the secure channel.
OpenSSH is OpenBSD's version of the last free version of SSH, bringing
it up to date in terms of security and features.
This package includes the core files necessary for both the OpenSSH
client and server. To make this package useful, you should also
install openssh-clients, openssh-server, or both.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-15906: Improper write operations in readonly mode
(#1506630)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1506630 - CVE-2017-15906 openssh: Improper write operations in
readonly mode allow for zero-length file creation
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1506630
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openssh' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|