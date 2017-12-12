|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-f2577f2108
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 17:12
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15595
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15592
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-f2577f2108
2017-12-12 13:48:05.815461
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : xen
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.7.4
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://xen.org/
Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
update to xen-4.7.4 update Source0 location ---- fix an issue in patch for
[XSA-240, CVE-2017-15595] that might be a security issue fix for [XSA-243,
CVE-2017-15592] could cause hypervisor crash (DOS)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1499823 - CVE-2017-15592 xsa243 xen: x86: Incorrect handling of
self-linear shadow mappings with translated guests (XSA-243)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499823
[ 2 ] Bug #1499820 - CVE-2017-15595 xsa240 xen: Unlimited recursion in linear
pagetable de-typing (XSA-240)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499820
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|