Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Xen
ID: FEDORA-2017-f2577f2108
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 17:12
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15595
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15592

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-f2577f2108
2017-12-12 13:48:05.815461
Name        : xen
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.7.4
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://xen.org/
Summary     : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor

Update Information:

update to xen-4.7.4 update Source0 location  ----  fix an issue in patch for
[XSA-240, CVE-2017-15595] that might be a security issue fix for [XSA-243,
CVE-2017-15592] could cause hypervisor crash (DOS)
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1499823 - CVE-2017-15592 xsa243 xen: x86: Incorrect handling of
 self-linear shadow mappings with translated guests (XSA-243)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499823
  [ 2 ] Bug #1499820 - CVE-2017-15595 xsa240 xen: Unlimited recursion in linear
 pagetable de-typing (XSA-240)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499820
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
