|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-2c15e19fb5
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 17:19
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-2c15e19fb5
2017-12-12 13:48:05.815635
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : firefox
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 57.0.1
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://www.mozilla.org/firefox/
Summary : Mozilla Firefox Web browser
Description :
Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser, designed for standards
compliance, performance and portability.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to latest upstream version.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade firefox' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|