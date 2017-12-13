|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxml2
Name:
|Denial of Service in libxml2
ID:
|USN-3513-1
Distribution:
|Ubuntu
Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum:
|Mi, 13. Dezember 2017, 16:51
Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15412
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3513-1
December 13, 2017
libxml2 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
libxml2 could be made to crash or run arbitrary code if it
opened a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- libxml2: GNOME XML library
Details:
It was discovered that libxml2 incorrecty handled certain files. An
attacker could use this issue with specially constructed XML data to
cause libxml2 to consume resources, leading to a denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2
libxml2-utils 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2
python-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2
python3-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 17.04:
libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3
libxml2-utils 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3
python-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3
python3-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libxml2 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5
libxml2-utils 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5
python-libxml2 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libxml2 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12
libxml2-utils 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12
python-libxml2 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3513-1
CVE-2017-15412
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12
|
|