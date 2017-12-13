Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxml2



--===============4245507410227859515==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="=-FHrhNiUFWvhCoeYn19a2"





--=-FHrhNiUFWvhCoeYn19a2

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3513-1

December 13, 2017



libxml2 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



libxml2 could be made to crash or run arbitrary code if it

opened a specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- libxml2: GNOME XML library



Details:



It was discovered that libxml2 incorrecty handled certain files. An

attacker could use this issue with specially constructed XML data to

cause libxml2 to consume resources, leading to a denial of service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2

libxml2-utils 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2

python-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2

python3-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 17.04:

libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3

libxml2-utils 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3

python-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3

python3-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libxml2 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5

libxml2-utils 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5

python-libxml2 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libxml2 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12

libxml2-utils 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12

python-libxml2 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3513-1

CVE-2017-15412



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12

