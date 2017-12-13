Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxml2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in libxml2
ID: USN-3513-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Mi, 13. Dezember 2017, 16:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15412

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3513-1
December 13, 2017

libxml2 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

libxml2 could be made to crash or run arbitrary code if it
opened a specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- libxml2: GNOME XML library

Details:

It was discovered that libxml2 incorrecty handled certain files. An
attacker could use this issue with specially constructed XML data to
cause libxml2 to consume resources, leading to a denial of service.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  libxml2                         2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2
  libxml2-utils                   2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2
  python-libxml2                  2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2
  python3-libxml2                 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 17.04:
  libxml2                         2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3
  libxml2-utils                   2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3
  python-libxml2                  2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3
  python3-libxml2                 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libxml2                         2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5
  libxml2-utils                   2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5
  python-libxml2                  2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libxml2                         2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12
  libxml2-utils                   2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12
  python-libxml2                  2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3513-1
  CVE-2017-15412

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.5
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.12
