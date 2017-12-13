|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxml2 (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Denial of Service in libxml2 (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3513-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. Dezember 2017, 18:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15412
|Update von:
|Denial of Service in libxml2
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3513-2
December 13, 2017
libxml2 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
libxml2 could be made to crash or run arbitrary code if it
opened a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- libxml2: GNOME XML library
Details:
USN-3513-1 fixed a vulnerability in libxml2. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.
Original advisory details:
It was discovered that libxml2 incorrecty handled certain files. An
attacker could use this issue with specially constructed XML data to
cause libxml2 to consume resources, leading to a denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
libxml2 2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.20
libxml2-utils 2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.20
python-libxml2 2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.20
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3513-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3513-1
CVE-2017-15412
