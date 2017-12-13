Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxml2 (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in libxml2 (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3513-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum: Mi, 13. Dezember 2017, 18:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15412
Update von: Denial of Service in libxml2

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3513-2
December 13, 2017

libxml2 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM

Summary:

libxml2 could be made to crash or run arbitrary code if it
opened a specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- libxml2: GNOME XML library

Details:

USN-3513-1 fixed a vulnerability in libxml2. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.

Original advisory details:

 It was discovered that libxml2 incorrecty handled certain files. An
 attacker could use this issue with specially constructed XML data to
 cause libxml2 to consume resources, leading to a denial of service.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
  libxml2                         2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.20
  libxml2-utils                   2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.20
  python-libxml2                  2.7.8.dfsg-5.1ubuntu4.20

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3513-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3513-1
  CVE-2017-15412

