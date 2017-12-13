Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: java-1.8.0-ibm security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3453-01

Product: Red Hat Satellite

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3453

Issue date: 2017-12-13

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9840 CVE-2016-9841 CVE-2016-9842

CVE-2016-9843 CVE-2016-10165 CVE-2017-1289

CVE-2017-3509 CVE-2017-3511 CVE-2017-3533

CVE-2017-3539 CVE-2017-3544 CVE-2017-10053

CVE-2017-10067 CVE-2017-10078 CVE-2017-10087

CVE-2017-10089 CVE-2017-10090 CVE-2017-10096

CVE-2017-10101 CVE-2017-10102 CVE-2017-10105

CVE-2017-10107 CVE-2017-10108 CVE-2017-10109

CVE-2017-10110 CVE-2017-10115 CVE-2017-10116

CVE-2017-10243 CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10285

CVE-2017-10295 CVE-2017-10309 CVE-2017-10345

CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10347 CVE-2017-10348

CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10350 CVE-2017-10355

CVE-2017-10356 CVE-2017-10357 CVE-2017-10388

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for java-1.8.0-ibm is now available for Red Hat Satellite 5.8 and

Red Hat Satellite 5.8 ELS.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Satellite 5.8 (RHEL v.6) - s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Satellite 5.8 ELS (RHEL v.6) - s390x, x86_64



3. Description:



IBM Java SE version 8 includes the IBM Java Runtime Environment and the IBM

Java Software Development Kit.



This update upgrades IBM Java SE 8 to version 8 SR5-FP5.



Security Fix(es):



* This update fixes multiple vulnerabilities in the IBM Java Runtime

Environment and the IBM Java Software Development Kit. Further information

about these flaws can be found on the IBM Java Security Vulnerabilities

page listed in the References section. (CVE-2016-9840, CVE-2016-9841,

CVE-2016-9842, CVE-2016-9843, CVE-2016-10165, CVE-2017-1289, CVE-2017-3509,

CVE-2017-3511, CVE-2017-3533, CVE-2017-3539, CVE-2017-3544, CVE-2017-10053,

CVE-2017-10067, CVE-2017-10078, CVE-2017-10087, CVE-2017-10089,

CVE-2017-10090, CVE-2017-10096, CVE-2017-10101, CVE-2017-10102,

CVE-2017-10105, CVE-2017-10107, CVE-2017-10108, CVE-2017-10109,

CVE-2017-10110, CVE-2017-10115, CVE-2017-10116, CVE-2017-10243,

CVE-2017-10281, CVE-2017-10285, CVE-2017-10295, CVE-2017-10309,

CVE-2017-10345, CVE-2017-10346, CVE-2017-10347, CVE-2017-10348,

CVE-2017-10349, CVE-2017-10350, CVE-2017-10355, CVE-2017-10356,

CVE-2017-10357, CVE-2017-10388)



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



For this update to take effect, Red Hat Satellite must be restarted

("/usr/sbin/rhn-satellite restart"). All running instances of IBM Java

must

be restarted for this update to take effect.



4. Solution:



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1367357 - CVE-2016-10165 lcms2: Out-of-bounds read in Type_MLU_Read()

1402345 - CVE-2016-9840 zlib: Out-of-bounds pointer arithmetic in inftrees.c

1402346 - CVE-2016-9841 zlib: Out-of-bounds pointer arithmetic in inffast.c

1402348 - CVE-2016-9842 zlib: Undefined left shift of negative number

1402351 - CVE-2016-9843 zlib: Big-endian out-of-bounds pointer

1443007 - CVE-2017-3511 OpenJDK: untrusted extension directories search path in

Launcher (JCE, 8163528)

1443052 - CVE-2017-3509 OpenJDK: improper re-use of NTLM authenticated

connections (Networking, 8163520)

1443068 - CVE-2017-3544 OpenJDK: newline injection in the SMTP client

(Networking, 8171533)

1443083 - CVE-2017-3533 OpenJDK: newline injection in the FTP client

(Networking, 8170222)

1443097 - CVE-2017-3539 OpenJDK: MD5 allowed for jar verification (Security,

8171121)

1449603 - CVE-2017-1289 IBM JDK: XML External Entity Injection (XXE) error when

processing XML data

1471266 - CVE-2017-10107 OpenJDK: insufficient access control checks in

ActivationID (RMI, 8173697)

1471270 - CVE-2017-10089 OpenJDK: insufficient access control checks in

ServiceRegistry (ImageIO, 8172461)

1471517 - CVE-2017-10090 OpenJDK: insufficient access control checks in

AsynchronousChannelGroupImpl (8172465, Libraries)

1471521 - CVE-2017-10087 OpenJDK: insufficient access control checks in

ThreadPoolExecutor (Libraries, 8172204)

1471523 - CVE-2017-10110 OpenJDK: insufficient access control checks in

ImageWatched (AWT, 8174098)

1471527 - CVE-2017-10101 OpenJDK: unrestricted access to

com.sun.org.apache.xml.internal.resolver (JAXP, 8173286)

1471528 - CVE-2017-10096 OpenJDK: insufficient access control checks in XML

transformations (JAXP, 8172469)

1471535 - CVE-2017-10067 OpenJDK: JAR verifier incorrect handling of missing

digest (Security, 8169392)

1471670 - CVE-2017-10109 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in CodeSource

deserialization (Serialization, 8174113)

1471738 - CVE-2017-10116 OpenJDK: LDAPCertStore following referrals to non-LDAP

URLs (Security, 8176067)

1471851 - CVE-2017-10115 OpenJDK: DSA implementation timing attack (JCE,

8175106)

1471888 - CVE-2017-10108 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in BasicAttribute

deserialization (Serialization, 8174105)

1471889 - CVE-2017-10053 OpenJDK: reading of unprocessed image data in

JPEGImageReader (2D, 8169209)

1471898 - CVE-2017-10078 OpenJDK: Nashorn incompletely blocking access to Java

APIs (Scripting, 8171539)

1472345 - CVE-2017-10102 OpenJDK: incorrect handling of references in DGC (RMI,

8163958)

1472666 - CVE-2017-10243 OpenJDK: insecure XML parsing in wsdlimport (JAX-WS,

8182054)

1472667 - CVE-2017-10105 Oracle JDK: unspecified vulnerability fixed in 6u161,

7u151, and 8u141 (Deployment)

1501868 - CVE-2017-10285 OpenJDK: incorrect privilege use when handling

unreferenced objects (RMI, 8174966)

1501873 - CVE-2017-10346 OpenJDK: insufficient loader constraints checks for

invokespecial (Hotspot, 8180711)

1502038 - CVE-2017-10388 OpenJDK: use of unprotected sname in Kerberos client

(Libraries, 8178794)

1502611 - CVE-2017-10349 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in

PredicatedNodeTest deserialization (JAXP, 8181327)

1502614 - CVE-2017-10357 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in

ObjectInputStream deserialization (Serialization, 8181597)

1502629 - CVE-2017-10348 OpenJDK: multiple unbounded memory allocations in

deserialization (Libraries, 8181432)

1502632 - CVE-2017-10347 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in SimpleTimeZone

deserialization (Serialization, 8181323)

1502640 - CVE-2017-10350 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in

JAXWSExceptionBase deserialization (JAX-WS, 8181100)

1502649 - CVE-2017-10281 OpenJDK: multiple unbounded memory allocations in

deserialization (Serialization, 8174109)

1502687 - CVE-2017-10295 OpenJDK: HTTP client insufficient check for newline in

URLs (Networking, 8176751)

1502858 - CVE-2017-10345 OpenJDK: unbounded resource use in JceKeyStore

deserialization (Serialization, 8181370)

1502869 - CVE-2017-10355 OpenJDK: no default network operations timeouts in

FtpClient (Networking, 8181612)

1503169 - CVE-2017-10356 OpenJDK: weak protection of key stores against brute

forcing (Security, 8181692)

1503319 - CVE-2017-10309 Oracle JDK: unspecified vulnerability fixed in 8u151

and 9.0.1 (Deployment)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Satellite 5.8 (RHEL v.6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-ibm-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.src.rpm



s390x:

java-1.8.0-ibm-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.s390x.rpm

java-1.8.0-ibm-devel-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-ibm-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-ibm-devel-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Satellite 5.8 ELS (RHEL v.6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-ibm-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.src.rpm



s390x:

java-1.8.0-ibm-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.s390x.rpm

java-1.8.0-ibm-devel-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-ibm-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-ibm-devel-1.8.0.5.5-1jpp.1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9840

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9841

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9842

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9843

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10165

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1289

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3509

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3511

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3533

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3539

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3544

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10053

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10067

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10078

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10087

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10089

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10090

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10096

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10101

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10102

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10105

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10107

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10108

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10109

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10110

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10115

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10116

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10243

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10281

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10285

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10295

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10309

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10345

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10346

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10347

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10348

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10349

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10350

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10355

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10356

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10357

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10388

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

