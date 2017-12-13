|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:3456-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. Dezember 2017, 18:40
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8627
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7046
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5406
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4978
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7066
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7536
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7061
https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?downloadType=distributions&product=appplatform&version=7.1
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6311
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2666
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-enterprise-application-platform/version-7.1
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2595
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2670
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/jboss-enterprise-application-platform/
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4993
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12165
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12167
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7559
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9589
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
7.1.0 security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3456-01
Product: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3456
Issue date: 2017-12-13
CVE Names: CVE-2016-4978 CVE-2016-4993 CVE-2016-5406
CVE-2016-6311 CVE-2016-7046 CVE-2016-7061
CVE-2016-7066 CVE-2016-8627 CVE-2016-9589
CVE-2017-2595 CVE-2017-2666 CVE-2017-2670
CVE-2017-7525 CVE-2017-7536 CVE-2017-7559
CVE-2017-12165 CVE-2017-12167
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application
Platform.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Description:
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform is a platform for Java
applications based on the JBoss Application Server.
This release of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1.0 serves
as a replacement for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.0.0,
and includes bug fixes and enhancements, which are documented in the
Release Notes document linked to in the References.
Security Fix(es):
* A Denial of Service can be caused when a long request is sent to EAP 7.
(CVE-2016-7046)
* World executable permission on bin/jboss-cli after installation. Any
users of the system could cause harm, or shutdown the running instance.
(CVE-2016-7066)
* A deserialization vulnerability via readValue method of ObjectMapper
which allows arbitrary code execution. (CVE-2017-7525)
* JMSObjectMessage deserializes potentially malicious objects allowing
Remote Code Execution. (CVE-2016-4978)
* Undertow is vulnerable to the injection of arbitrary HTTP headers, and
also response splitting. (CVE-2016-4993)
* The domain controller will not propagate its administrative RBAC
configuration to some slaves leading to escalate their privileges.
(CVE-2016-5406)
* Internal IP address disclosed on redirect when request header Host field
is not set. (CVE-2016-6311)
* Potential EAP resource starvation DOS attack via GET requests for server
log files. (CVE-2016-8627)
* Inefficient Header Cache could cause denial of service. (CVE-2016-9589)
* The log file viewer allows arbitrary file read to authenticated user via
path traversal. (CVE-2017-2595)
* HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to permitting invalid characters
in HTTP requests. (CVE-2017-2666)
* Websocket non clean close can cause IO thread to get stuck in a loop.
(CVE-2017-2670)
* Privilege escalation with security manager's reflective permissions when
granted to Hibernate Validator. (CVE-2017-7536)
* Potential http request smuggling as Undertow parses the http headers with
unusual whitespaces. (CVE-2017-7559)
* Properties based files of the management and the application realm are
world readable allowing access to users and roles information to all the
users logged in to the system. (CVE-2017-12167)
* RBAC configuration allows users with a Monitor role to view the sensitive
information. (CVE-2016-7061)
* Improper whitespace parsing leading to potential HTTP request smuggling.
(CVE-2017-12165)
Red Hat would like to thank Liao Xinxi (NSFOCUS) for reporting
CVE-2017-7525; Calum Hutton (NCC Group) and Mikhail Egorov (Odin) for
reporting CVE-2016-4993; Luca Bueti for reporting CVE-2016-6311; Gabriel
Lavoie (Halogen Software) for reporting CVE-2016-9589; and Gregory
Ramsperger and Ryan Moak for reporting CVE-2017-2670. The CVE-2016-5406
issue was discovered by Tomaz Cerar (Red Hat); the CVE-2016-8627 issue was
discovered by Darran Lofthouse (Red Hat) and Brian Stansberry (Red Hat);
the CVE-2017-2666 issue was discovered by Radim Hatlapatka (Red Hat); the
CVE-2017-7536 issue was discovered by Gunnar Morling (Red Hat); the
CVE-2017-7559 and CVE-2017-12165 issues were discovered by Stuart Douglas
(Red Hat); and the CVE-2017-12167 issue was discovered by Brian Stansberry
(Red Hat) and Jeremy Choi (Red Hat). Upstream acknowledges WildFly as the
original reporter of CVE-2016-6311.
3. Solution:
Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise
Application Platform installation and deployed applications.
The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must
log in to download the update).
4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1344321 - CVE-2016-4993 eap: HTTP header injection / response splitting
1359014 - CVE-2016-5406 EAP7 Privilege escalation when managing domain
including earlier version slaves
1362735 - CVE-2016-6311 (EAP7) Internal IP address disclosed on redirect when
request header Host field is not set
1376646 - CVE-2016-7046 undertow: Long URL proxy request lead to
java.nio.BufferOverflowException and DoS
1379207 - CVE-2016-4978 Apache ActiveMQ Artemis: Deserialization of untrusted
input vulnerability
1380852 - CVE-2016-7061 EAP: Sensitive data can be exposed at the server level
in domain mode
1388240 - CVE-2016-8627 Potential EAP resource starvation DOS attack via GET
requests for server log files
1401661 - CVE-2016-7066 admin-cli: Any local users can connect to jboss-cli
1404782 - CVE-2016-9589 wildfly: ParseState headerValuesCache can be exploited
to fill heap with garbage
1413028 - CVE-2017-2595 wildfly: Arbitrary file read via path traversal
1436163 - CVE-2017-2666 undertow: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to
permitting invalid characters in HTTP requests
1438885 - CVE-2017-2670 undertow: IO thread DoS via unclean Websocket closing
1462702 - CVE-2017-7525 jackson-databind: Deserialization vulnerability via
readValue method of ObjectMapper
1465573 - CVE-2017-7536 hibernate-validator: Privilege escalation when running
under the security manager
1481665 - CVE-2017-7559 undertow: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability
(incomplete fix of CVE-2017-2666)
1490301 - CVE-2017-12165 undertow: improper whitespace parsing leading to
potential HTTP request smuggling
1491612 - CVE-2017-12167 EAP-7: Wrong privileges on multiple property files
5. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4978
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4993
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5406
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6311
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7046
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7061
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7066
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8627
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9589
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2595
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2666
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2670
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7536
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7559
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12165
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12167
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?downloadType=distributions&product=appplatform&version=7.1
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-enterprise-application-platform/version-7.1
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/jboss-enterprise-application-platform/
6. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFaMWPGXlSAg2UNWIIRAomwAKCI67DxF4WBfKI7Rm6IOK5uJntzfACcDc3J
s2jEFLfYHlbqb8P0X4wXNLw=
=8ORk
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|