Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
ID: RHSA-2017:3456-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
Datum: Mi, 13. Dezember 2017, 18:40
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8627
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7046
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5406
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4978
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7066
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7536
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7061
https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?downloadType=distributions&product=appplatform&version=7.1
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6311
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2666
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-enterprise-application-platform/version-7.1
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2595
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2670
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/jboss-enterprise-application-platform/
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4993
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12165
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12167
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7559
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9589

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
 7.1.0 security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:3456-01
Product:           Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3456
Issue date:        2017-12-13
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-4978 CVE-2016-4993 CVE-2016-5406 
                   CVE-2016-6311 CVE-2016-7046 CVE-2016-7061 
                   CVE-2016-7066 CVE-2016-8627 CVE-2016-9589 
                   CVE-2017-2595 CVE-2017-2666 CVE-2017-2670 
                   CVE-2017-7525 CVE-2017-7536 CVE-2017-7559 
                   CVE-2017-12165 CVE-2017-12167 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application
Platform.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Description:

Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform is a platform for Java
applications based on the JBoss Application Server.

This release of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1.0 serves
as a replacement for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.0.0,
and includes bug fixes and enhancements, which are documented in the
Release Notes document linked to in the References.

Security Fix(es):

* A Denial of Service can be caused when a long request is sent to EAP 7.
(CVE-2016-7046)

* World executable permission on bin/jboss-cli after installation. Any
users of the system could cause harm, or shutdown the running instance.
(CVE-2016-7066)

* A deserialization vulnerability via readValue method of ObjectMapper
which allows arbitrary code execution. (CVE-2017-7525)

* JMSObjectMessage deserializes potentially malicious objects allowing
Remote Code Execution. (CVE-2016-4978)

* Undertow is vulnerable to the injection of arbitrary HTTP headers, and
also response splitting. (CVE-2016-4993)

* The domain controller will not propagate its administrative RBAC
configuration to some slaves leading to escalate their privileges.
(CVE-2016-5406)

* Internal IP address disclosed on redirect when request header Host field
is not set. (CVE-2016-6311)

* Potential EAP resource starvation DOS attack via GET requests for server
log files. (CVE-2016-8627)

* Inefficient Header Cache could cause denial of service. (CVE-2016-9589)

* The log file viewer allows arbitrary file read to authenticated user via
path traversal. (CVE-2017-2595)

* HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to permitting invalid characters
in HTTP requests. (CVE-2017-2666)

* Websocket non clean close can cause IO thread to get stuck in a loop.
(CVE-2017-2670)

* Privilege escalation with security manager's reflective permissions when
granted to Hibernate Validator. (CVE-2017-7536)

* Potential http request smuggling as Undertow parses the http headers with
unusual whitespaces. (CVE-2017-7559)

* Properties based files of the management and the application realm are
world readable allowing access to users and roles information to all the
users logged in to the system. (CVE-2017-12167)

* RBAC configuration allows users with a Monitor role to view the sensitive
information. (CVE-2016-7061)

* Improper whitespace parsing leading to potential HTTP request smuggling.
(CVE-2017-12165)

Red Hat would like to thank Liao Xinxi (NSFOCUS) for reporting
CVE-2017-7525; Calum Hutton (NCC Group) and Mikhail Egorov (Odin) for
reporting CVE-2016-4993; Luca Bueti for reporting CVE-2016-6311; Gabriel
Lavoie (Halogen Software) for reporting CVE-2016-9589; and Gregory
Ramsperger and Ryan Moak for reporting CVE-2017-2670. The CVE-2016-5406
issue was discovered by Tomaz Cerar (Red Hat); the CVE-2016-8627 issue was
discovered by Darran Lofthouse (Red Hat) and Brian Stansberry (Red Hat);
the CVE-2017-2666 issue was discovered by Radim Hatlapatka (Red Hat); the
CVE-2017-7536 issue was discovered by Gunnar Morling (Red Hat); the
CVE-2017-7559 and CVE-2017-12165 issues were discovered by Stuart Douglas
(Red Hat); and the CVE-2017-12167 issue was discovered by Brian Stansberry
(Red Hat) and Jeremy Choi (Red Hat). Upstream acknowledges WildFly as the
original reporter of CVE-2016-6311.

3. Solution:

Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise
Application Platform installation and deployed applications.

The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must
log in to download the update).

4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1344321 - CVE-2016-4993 eap: HTTP header injection / response splitting
1359014 - CVE-2016-5406 EAP7 Privilege escalation when managing domain
 including earlier version slaves
1362735 - CVE-2016-6311 (EAP7) Internal IP address disclosed on redirect when
 request header Host field is not set
1376646 - CVE-2016-7046 undertow: Long URL proxy request lead to
 java.nio.BufferOverflowException and DoS
1379207 - CVE-2016-4978 Apache ActiveMQ Artemis: Deserialization of untrusted
 input vulnerability
1380852 - CVE-2016-7061 EAP: Sensitive data can be exposed at the server level
 in domain mode
1388240 - CVE-2016-8627 Potential EAP resource starvation DOS attack via GET
 requests for server log files
1401661 - CVE-2016-7066  admin-cli: Any local users can connect to jboss-cli
1404782 - CVE-2016-9589 wildfly: ParseState headerValuesCache can be exploited
 to fill heap with garbage
1413028 - CVE-2017-2595 wildfly: Arbitrary file read via path traversal
1436163 - CVE-2017-2666 undertow: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to
 permitting invalid characters in HTTP requests
1438885 - CVE-2017-2670 undertow: IO thread DoS via unclean Websocket closing
1462702 - CVE-2017-7525 jackson-databind: Deserialization vulnerability via
 readValue method of ObjectMapper
1465573 - CVE-2017-7536 hibernate-validator: Privilege escalation when running
 under the security manager
1481665 - CVE-2017-7559 undertow: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability
 (incomplete fix of CVE-2017-2666)
1490301 - CVE-2017-12165 undertow: improper whitespace parsing leading to
 potential HTTP request smuggling
1491612 - CVE-2017-12167 EAP-7: Wrong privileges on multiple property files

5. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4978
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4993
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5406
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6311
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7046
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7061
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7066
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8627
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9589
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2595
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2666
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2670
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7536
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7559
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12165
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12167
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?downloadType=distributions&product=appplatform&version=7.1
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-enterprise-application-platform/version-7.1
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/jboss-enterprise-application-platform/

6. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFaMWPGXlSAg2UNWIIRAomwAKCI67DxF4WBfKI7Rm6IOK5uJntzfACcDc3J
s2jEFLfYHlbqb8P0X4wXNLw=
=8ORk
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

12
Gimp 2.9.8 er­schie­nen

7
Mo­zil­la gibt erste Zah­len zur Re­so­nanz von Fi­re­fox Quan­tum be­kannt

0
Ki­vi­ten­do 3.5.1 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Mo­du­la­rer Fe­do­ra Ser­ver aus­ge­bremst

0
Rou­ting Da­e­mon BIRD in Ver­si­on 2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
Firm­ware-Up­date-Di­enst fwupd be­dient neue Ge­rä­te

2
Ar­ti­fex und Han­com ei­ni­gen sich über die Ver­wen­dung von Ghost­script

16
Wine 3.0 näh­ert sich der Fer­tig­stel­lung

31
Elisa 0.0.80 ver­öf­fent­licht

9
OpenBSD: Arm64 of­fi­zi­ell un­ter­stütz­te Platt­form
 
Werbung