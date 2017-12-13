Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

7.1.0 security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3456-01

Product: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3456

Issue date: 2017-12-13

CVE Names: CVE-2016-4978 CVE-2016-4993 CVE-2016-5406

CVE-2016-6311 CVE-2016-7046 CVE-2016-7061

CVE-2016-7066 CVE-2016-8627 CVE-2016-9589

CVE-2017-2595 CVE-2017-2666 CVE-2017-2670

CVE-2017-7525 CVE-2017-7536 CVE-2017-7559

CVE-2017-12165 CVE-2017-12167

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application

Platform.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Description:



Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform is a platform for Java

applications based on the JBoss Application Server.



This release of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1.0 serves

as a replacement for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.0.0,

and includes bug fixes and enhancements, which are documented in the

Release Notes document linked to in the References.



Security Fix(es):



* A Denial of Service can be caused when a long request is sent to EAP 7.

(CVE-2016-7046)



* World executable permission on bin/jboss-cli after installation. Any

users of the system could cause harm, or shutdown the running instance.

(CVE-2016-7066)



* A deserialization vulnerability via readValue method of ObjectMapper

which allows arbitrary code execution. (CVE-2017-7525)



* JMSObjectMessage deserializes potentially malicious objects allowing

Remote Code Execution. (CVE-2016-4978)



* Undertow is vulnerable to the injection of arbitrary HTTP headers, and

also response splitting. (CVE-2016-4993)



* The domain controller will not propagate its administrative RBAC

configuration to some slaves leading to escalate their privileges.

(CVE-2016-5406)



* Internal IP address disclosed on redirect when request header Host field

is not set. (CVE-2016-6311)



* Potential EAP resource starvation DOS attack via GET requests for server

log files. (CVE-2016-8627)



* Inefficient Header Cache could cause denial of service. (CVE-2016-9589)



* The log file viewer allows arbitrary file read to authenticated user via

path traversal. (CVE-2017-2595)



* HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to permitting invalid characters

in HTTP requests. (CVE-2017-2666)



* Websocket non clean close can cause IO thread to get stuck in a loop.

(CVE-2017-2670)



* Privilege escalation with security manager's reflective permissions when

granted to Hibernate Validator. (CVE-2017-7536)



* Potential http request smuggling as Undertow parses the http headers with

unusual whitespaces. (CVE-2017-7559)



* Properties based files of the management and the application realm are

world readable allowing access to users and roles information to all the

users logged in to the system. (CVE-2017-12167)



* RBAC configuration allows users with a Monitor role to view the sensitive

information. (CVE-2016-7061)



* Improper whitespace parsing leading to potential HTTP request smuggling.

(CVE-2017-12165)



Red Hat would like to thank Liao Xinxi (NSFOCUS) for reporting

CVE-2017-7525; Calum Hutton (NCC Group) and Mikhail Egorov (Odin) for

reporting CVE-2016-4993; Luca Bueti for reporting CVE-2016-6311; Gabriel

Lavoie (Halogen Software) for reporting CVE-2016-9589; and Gregory

Ramsperger and Ryan Moak for reporting CVE-2017-2670. The CVE-2016-5406

issue was discovered by Tomaz Cerar (Red Hat); the CVE-2016-8627 issue was

discovered by Darran Lofthouse (Red Hat) and Brian Stansberry (Red Hat);

the CVE-2017-2666 issue was discovered by Radim Hatlapatka (Red Hat); the

CVE-2017-7536 issue was discovered by Gunnar Morling (Red Hat); the

CVE-2017-7559 and CVE-2017-12165 issues were discovered by Stuart Douglas

(Red Hat); and the CVE-2017-12167 issue was discovered by Brian Stansberry

(Red Hat) and Jeremy Choi (Red Hat). Upstream acknowledges WildFly as the

original reporter of CVE-2016-6311.



3. Solution:



Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise

Application Platform installation and deployed applications.



The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must

log in to download the update).



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1344321 - CVE-2016-4993 eap: HTTP header injection / response splitting

1359014 - CVE-2016-5406 EAP7 Privilege escalation when managing domain

including earlier version slaves

1362735 - CVE-2016-6311 (EAP7) Internal IP address disclosed on redirect when

request header Host field is not set

1376646 - CVE-2016-7046 undertow: Long URL proxy request lead to

java.nio.BufferOverflowException and DoS

1379207 - CVE-2016-4978 Apache ActiveMQ Artemis: Deserialization of untrusted

input vulnerability

1380852 - CVE-2016-7061 EAP: Sensitive data can be exposed at the server level

in domain mode

1388240 - CVE-2016-8627 Potential EAP resource starvation DOS attack via GET

requests for server log files

1401661 - CVE-2016-7066 admin-cli: Any local users can connect to jboss-cli

1404782 - CVE-2016-9589 wildfly: ParseState headerValuesCache can be exploited

to fill heap with garbage

1413028 - CVE-2017-2595 wildfly: Arbitrary file read via path traversal

1436163 - CVE-2017-2666 undertow: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to

permitting invalid characters in HTTP requests

1438885 - CVE-2017-2670 undertow: IO thread DoS via unclean Websocket closing

1462702 - CVE-2017-7525 jackson-databind: Deserialization vulnerability via

readValue method of ObjectMapper

1465573 - CVE-2017-7536 hibernate-validator: Privilege escalation when running

under the security manager

1481665 - CVE-2017-7559 undertow: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability

(incomplete fix of CVE-2017-2666)

1490301 - CVE-2017-12165 undertow: improper whitespace parsing leading to

potential HTTP request smuggling

1491612 - CVE-2017-12167 EAP-7: Wrong privileges on multiple property files



5. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4978

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4993

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5406

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6311

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7046

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7061

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7066

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8627

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9589

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2595

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2666

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2670

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7536

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7559

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12165

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12167

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?downloadType=distributions&product=appplatform&version=7.1

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-enterprise-application-platform/version-7.1

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/jboss-enterprise-application-platform/



6. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFaMWPGXlSAg2UNWIIRAomwAKCI67DxF4WBfKI7Rm6IOK5uJntzfACcDc3J

s2jEFLfYHlbqb8P0X4wXNLw=

=8ORk

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

