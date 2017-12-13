|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
|Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
|RHSA-2017:3458-01
|Red Hat
|Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
|Mi, 13. Dezember 2017, 22:44
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: eap7-jboss-ec2-eap security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3458-01
Product: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3458
Issue date: 2017-12-13
CVE Names: CVE-2016-4978 CVE-2016-4993 CVE-2016-5406
CVE-2016-6311 CVE-2016-7046 CVE-2016-7061
CVE-2016-8627 CVE-2016-8656 CVE-2016-9589
CVE-2017-2595 CVE-2017-2666 CVE-2017-2670
CVE-2017-7525 CVE-2017-7536 CVE-2017-7559
CVE-2017-12165 CVE-2017-12167
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for eap7-jboss-ec2-eap is now available for Red Hat JBoss
Enterprise Application Platform 7.1 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red
Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1 for RHEL 6 Server - noarch
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1 for RHEL 7 Server - noarch
3. Description:
The eap7-jboss-ec2-eap packages provide scripts for Red Hat JBoss
Enterprise Application Platform running on the Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2).
With this update, the eap7-jboss-ec2-eap package has been updated to ensure
compatibility with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1.
Refer to the JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1 Release Notes,
linked to in the References section, for information on the most
significant bug fixes and enhancements included in this release.
Security Fix(es):
* A Denial of Service can be caused when a long request is sent to EAP 7.
(CVE-2016-7046)
* The jboss init script unsafe file handling resulting in local privilege
escalation. (CVE-2016-8656)
* A deserialization vulnerability via readValue method of ObjectMapper
which allows arbitrary code execution. (CVE-2017-7525)
* JMSObjectMessage deserializes potentially malicious objects allowing
Remote Code Execution. (CVE-2016-4978)
* Undertow is vulnerable to the injection of arbitrary HTTP headers, and
also response splitting. (CVE-2016-4993)
* The domain controller will not propagate its administrative RBAC
configuration to some slaves leading to escalate their privileges.
(CVE-2016-5406)
* Internal IP address disclosed on redirect when request header Host field
is not set. (CVE-2016-6311)
* Potential EAP resource starvation DOS attack via GET requests for server
log files. (CVE-2016-8627)
* Inefficient Header Cache could cause denial of service. (CVE-2016-9589)
* The log file viewer allows arbitrary file read to authenticated user via
path traversal. (CVE-2017-2595)
* HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to permitting invalid characters
in HTTP requests. (CVE-2017-2666)
* Websocket non clean close can cause IO thread to get stuck in a loop.
(CVE-2017-2670)
* Privilege escalation with security manager's reflective permissions when
granted to Hibernate Validator. (CVE-2017-7536)
* Potential http request smuggling as Undertow parses the http headers with
unusual whitespaces. (CVE-2017-7559)
* Properties based files of the management and the application realm are
world readable allowing access to users and roles information to all the
users logged in to the system. (CVE-2017-12167)
* RBAC configuration allows users with a Monitor role to view the sensitive
information. (CVE-2016-7061)
* Improper whitespace parsing leading to potential HTTP request smuggling.
(CVE-2017-12165)
Red Hat would like to thank Liao Xinxi (NSFOCUS) for reporting
CVE-2017-7525; Calum Hutton (NCC Group) and Mikhail Egorov (Odin) for
reporting CVE-2016-4993; Luca Bueti for reporting CVE-2016-6311; Gabriel
Lavoie (Halogen Software) for reporting CVE-2016-9589; and Gregory
Ramsperger and Ryan Moak for reporting CVE-2017-2670. The CVE-2016-5406
issue was discovered by Tomaz Cerar (Red Hat); the CVE-2016-8627 issue was
discovered by Darran Lofthouse (Red Hat) and Brian Stansberry (Red Hat);
the CVE-2017-2666 issue was discovered by Radim Hatlapatka (Red Hat); the
CVE-2017-7536 issue was discovered by Gunnar Morling (Red Hat); the
CVE-2017-7559 and CVE-2017-12165 issues were discovered by Stuart Douglas
(Red Hat); and the CVE-2017-12167 issue was discovered by Brian Stansberry
(Red Hat) and Jeremy Choi (Red Hat). Upstream acknowledges WildFly as the
original reporter of CVE-2016-6311.
4. Solution:
Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise
Application Platform installation and deployed applications.
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1344321 - CVE-2016-4993 eap: HTTP header injection / response splitting
1359014 - CVE-2016-5406 EAP7 Privilege escalation when managing domain
including earlier version slaves
1362735 - CVE-2016-6311 (EAP7) Internal IP address disclosed on redirect when
request header Host field is not set
1376646 - CVE-2016-7046 undertow: Long URL proxy request lead to
java.nio.BufferOverflowException and DoS
1379207 - CVE-2016-4978 Apache ActiveMQ Artemis: Deserialization of untrusted
input vulnerability
1380852 - CVE-2016-7061 EAP: Sensitive data can be exposed at the server level
in domain mode
1388240 - CVE-2016-8627 Potential EAP resource starvation DOS attack via GET
requests for server log files
1400344 - CVE-2016-8656 jboss: jbossas: unsafe chown of server.log in jboss
init script allows privilege escalation
1404782 - CVE-2016-9589 wildfly: ParseState headerValuesCache can be exploited
to fill heap with garbage
1413028 - CVE-2017-2595 wildfly: Arbitrary file read via path traversal
1436163 - CVE-2017-2666 undertow: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to
permitting invalid characters in HTTP requests
1438885 - CVE-2017-2670 undertow: IO thread DoS via unclean Websocket closing
1462702 - CVE-2017-7525 jackson-databind: Deserialization vulnerability via
readValue method of ObjectMapper
1465573 - CVE-2017-7536 hibernate-validator: Privilege escalation when running
under the security manager
1481665 - CVE-2017-7559 undertow: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability
(incomplete fix of CVE-2017-2666)
1490301 - CVE-2017-12165 undertow: improper whitespace parsing leading to
potential HTTP request smuggling
1491612 - CVE-2017-12167 EAP-7: Wrong privileges on multiple property files
6. JIRA issues fixed (https://issues.jboss.org/):
JBEAP-5324 - jboss-ec2-eap for EAP 7.1.0
7. Package List:
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1 for RHEL 6 Server:
Source:
eap7-jboss-ec2-eap-7.1.0-5.GA_redhat_5.ep7.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
eap7-jboss-ec2-eap-7.1.0-5.GA_redhat_5.ep7.el6.noarch.rpm
eap7-jboss-ec2-eap-samples-7.1.0-5.GA_redhat_5.ep7.el6.noarch.rpm
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.1 for RHEL 7 Server:
Source:
eap7-jboss-ec2-eap-7.1.0-5.GA_redhat_5.ep7.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
eap7-jboss-ec2-eap-7.1.0-5.GA_redhat_5.ep7.el7.noarch.rpm
eap7-jboss-ec2-eap-samples-7.1.0-5.GA_redhat_5.ep7.el7.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
8. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4978
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4993
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5406
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6311
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7046
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7061
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8627
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8656
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9589
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2595
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2666
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2670
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7536
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7559
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12165
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12167
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/jboss-enterprise-application-platform/
9. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
