Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in intel-SINIT
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in intel-SINIT
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3276-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
Datum: Mi, 13. Dezember 2017, 23:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2011-5174

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for intel-SINIT
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3276-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1069754 
Cross-References:   CVE-2011-5174
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for intel-SINIT fixes the following issues:

   Security issue fixed:

   - CVE-2011-5174: Fixed security issue in old SINIT files which allowed
     local users to bypass the TXT protection mechanism (bsc#1069754).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-intel-SINIT-13376=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (noarch):

      intel-SINIT-1-0.81.3.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2011-5174.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069754

