Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in intel-SINIT

SUSE Security Update: Security update for intel-SINIT

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3276-1

Rating: important

References: #1069754

Cross-References: CVE-2011-5174

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for intel-SINIT fixes the following issues:



Security issue fixed:



- CVE-2011-5174: Fixed security issue in old SINIT files which allowed

local users to bypass the TXT protection mechanism (bsc#1069754).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-intel-SINIT-13376=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (noarch):



intel-SINIT-1-0.81.3.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2011-5174.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069754



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

