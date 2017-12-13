|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in intel-SINIT
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in intel-SINIT
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3276-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. Dezember 2017, 23:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2011-5174
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for intel-SINIT
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3276-1
Rating: important
References: #1069754
Cross-References: CVE-2011-5174
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for intel-SINIT fixes the following issues:
Security issue fixed:
- CVE-2011-5174: Fixed security issue in old SINIT files which allowed
local users to bypass the TXT protection mechanism (bsc#1069754).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-intel-SINIT-13376=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (noarch):
intel-SINIT-1-0.81.3.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2011-5174.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069754
--
