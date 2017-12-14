Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3279-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
Datum: Do, 14. Dezember 2017, 06:15
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3279-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1002639 #1019016 #1042910 #1053352 #1059554 
                    #977410 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-12617 CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7674
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has three
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for tomcat fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:

   - CVE-2017-5664: A problem in handling error pages was fixed, to avoid
     potential file overwrites during error page handling. (bsc#1042910).
   - CVE-2017-7674: A CORS Filter issue could lead to client and server side
     cache poisoning (bsc#1053352)
   - CVE-2017-12617: A remote code execution possibility via JSP Upload was
     fixed (bsc#1059554)


   Non security issues fixed:

   - Fix tomcat-digest classpath error (bsc#977410)
   - Read setenv.sh when starting Tomcat with catalina.sh (bsc#1002639)
   - Fix packaged /etc/alternatives symlinks for api libs that caused rpm -V
     to report link mismatch (bsc#1019016)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-2038=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-2038=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-2038=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (noarch):

      tomcat-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-lib-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-10.24.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (noarch):

      tomcat-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-lib-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-10.24.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (noarch):

      tomcat-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-lib-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-10.24.1
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-10.24.1


