Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has two fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 4.4.59-92_20 fixes several issues.
The following security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-1000405: Problematic use of pmd_mkdirty() in the touch_pmd() function allowed users to overwrite read-only huge pages (e.g. the zero huge page and sealed shmem files) (bsc#1070307). - CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY Netlink messages (bsc#1069708). - CVE-2017-10661: Race condition in fs/timerfd.c allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (list corruption or use-after-free) via simultaneous file-descriptor operations that leverage improper might_cancel queueing (bsc#1053153).
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1062847: Enable proper shut down if NIC teaming is enabled
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-2047=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):