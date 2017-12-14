Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 24

for SLE 12)

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3293-1

Rating: important

References: #1053153 #1069708

Cross-References: CVE-2017-10661 CVE-2017-16939

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.61-52_83 fixes several issues.



The following security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in

net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a

denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted SO_RCVBUF setsockopt

system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY Netlink messages

(bsc#1069708).

- CVE-2017-10661: Race condition in fs/timerfd.c allowed local users to

gain privileges or cause a denial of service (list corruption or

use-after-free) via simultaneous file-descriptor operations that

leverage improper might_cancel queueing (bsc#1053153).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-2067=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_83-default-5-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_83-xen-5-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10661.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053153

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069708



