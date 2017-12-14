Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 12

for SLE 12 SP2)

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3295-1

Rating: important

References: #1055567 #1062847 #1069708 #1070307

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-16939

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 4.4.74-92_35 fixes several issues.



The following security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-1000405: Problematic use of pmd_mkdirty() in the touch_pmd()

function allowed users to overwrite read-only huge pages (e.g. the zero

huge page and sealed shmem files) (bsc#1070307).

- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in

net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or

cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted SO_RCVBUF

setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY Netlink

messages (bsc#1069708).



This non-security issue was fixed:



- bsc#1062847: Enable proper shut down if NIC teaming is enabled





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-2053=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-4_4_74-92_35-default-5-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000405.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055567

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1062847

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069708

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070307



