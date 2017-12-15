Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: 201712-03
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 05:50
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3737
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3735
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3736
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3738

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201712-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 14, 2017
     Bugs: #629290, #636264, #640172
       ID: 201712-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenSSL, the worst of which
may lead to a Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

OpenSSL is a robust, commercial-grade, and full-featured toolkit for
the Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)
protocols.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/openssl             < 1.0.2n                  >= 1.0.2n

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSL. Please review
the referenced CVE identifiers for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition, recover a
private key in unlikely circumstances, circumvent security restrictions
to perform unauthorized actions, or gain access to sensitive
information.

Workaround
==========

There are no known workarounds at this time.

Resolution
==========

All OpenSSL users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/openssl-1.0.2n"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-3735
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3735
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-3736
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3736
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-3737
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3737
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-3738
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3738

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201712-03

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


