Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--ehCfc3ACeciQPQO52N4cWpOicdsSWcJ4J

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="IrEhWFjxIJsFtqH1v1HHQsLm3nLmhNeP4";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>

Reply-To: security@gentoo.org

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <90b5c0db-df51-c838-ed64-5d16ff1cfbb7@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201712-03 ] OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities



--IrEhWFjxIJsFtqH1v1HHQsLm3nLmhNeP4

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8

Content-Language: en-U

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201712-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 14, 2017

Bugs: #629290, #636264, #640172

ID: 201712-03



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenSSL, the worst of which

may lead to a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



OpenSSL is a robust, commercial-grade, and full-featured toolkit for

the Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)

protocols.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/openssl < 1.0.2n >= 1.0.2n



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSL. Please review

the referenced CVE identifiers for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition, recover a

private key in unlikely circumstances, circumvent security restrictions

to perform unauthorized actions, or gain access to sensitive

information.



Workaround

==========



There are no known workarounds at this time.



Resolution

==========



All OpenSSL users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/openssl-1.0.2n"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2017-3735

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3735

[ 2 ] CVE-2017-3736

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3736

[ 3 ] CVE-2017-3737

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3737

[ 4 ] CVE-2017-3738

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3738



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201712-03



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--IrEhWFjxIJsFtqH1v1HHQsLm3nLmhNeP4--



--ehCfc3ACeciQPQO52N4cWpOicdsSWcJ4J

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEEM8WEgsQCKS0uPFwGlwn5DDyW/8gFAloywGhfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDMz

QzU4NDgyQzQwMjI5MkQyRTNDNUMwNjk3MDlGOTBDM0M5NkZGQzgACgkQlwn5DDyW

/8gJGA//YihgIMj5Kvsy7Ek7sDVKHYB4Yxfto8GcIKS8RnIDM1dnq1D2mSh/s6iX

lLj4fSdDSabxHR5AzW41cBAStQ+fef6rFbrFz9UHppWC/CLY9iiwWhsNuitK16TL

qO1kg86wJ5NEI3YdgFFw6jVSfcyxBGy7dHR9XGATga3E2eM7+7m1iDQoucCMANZo

PSpvW0HAjsgeFgCetBWms0qKeKt9yIlXoV5NUCZynqW4djDWiX8QCqhDcAb/rxoo

PtB6XMzGz0ny3Dy8KU6wwBPhDqaTKb89QtTerY6USSbvvnq7v+3XKTUutDgKbpc+

9qlVxQ3a78Fax/4M7yNoC0AVx9CbnY3bSBguJJBCfFjgPc35IZ6qSZXl7BU9A+FQ

LNkFMnPh1x6VYrxLXIivQzbD5dkf+SiBEfTsbSbzKnUJAr7AsfD63s12jLK/QsL3

GINjyiiBoBEYJiOm3ccur7F+j/IPw6PUB9I3D/nnktggIgRO1fAWGnEQVmICh6MB

/qkyFteoDbKDy5mRPdTuU/D56PpNoT1cN0UdsGjgfeBSdqN44Z1ejyzfIiGTRxmN

k24zHwGySUb9o/ZBPTq4BOumHhxKEpTGPF+31WdBhz1rOdY2K6ZAz1NW48XNfyW8

3VIVTXgivnLObsUDd4jcN2VSu7rWXkBh9LyJ5wEyTMHGKmmWhzY=

=rvRF

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--ehCfc3ACeciQPQO52N4cWpOicdsSWcJ4J--

