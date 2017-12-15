|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
|ID:
|201712-03
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 05:50
|Referenzen:
|https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3737
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3735
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3736
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3738
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--ehCfc3ACeciQPQO52N4cWpOicdsSWcJ4J
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="IrEhWFjxIJsFtqH1v1HHQsLm3nLmhNeP4";
protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <90b5c0db-df51-c838-ed64-5d16ff1cfbb7@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201712-03 ] OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities
--IrEhWFjxIJsFtqH1v1HHQsLm3nLmhNeP4
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Language: en-U
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201712-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 14, 2017
Bugs: #629290, #636264, #640172
ID: 201712-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenSSL, the worst of which
may lead to a Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
OpenSSL is a robust, commercial-grade, and full-featured toolkit for
the Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)
protocols.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-libs/openssl < 1.0.2n >= 1.0.2n
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSL. Please review
the referenced CVE identifiers for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition, recover a
private key in unlikely circumstances, circumvent security restrictions
to perform unauthorized actions, or gain access to sensitive
information.
Workaround
==========
There are no known workarounds at this time.
Resolution
==========
All OpenSSL users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/openssl-1.0.2n"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-3735
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3735
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-3736
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3736
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-3737
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3737
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-3738
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-3738
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201712-03
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--IrEhWFjxIJsFtqH1v1HHQsLm3nLmhNeP4--
--ehCfc3ACeciQPQO52N4cWpOicdsSWcJ4J
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=rvRF
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--ehCfc3ACeciQPQO52N4cWpOicdsSWcJ4J--
|
|