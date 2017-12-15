Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in curl
ID: 201712-04
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 06:03
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8816
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000254
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8818
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000257
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8817

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--sqvOPT167AihbdA9DKvcHoB8o51H9fgMv
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="GD6pmFWE6HFhK1J2o3n0agsbwx7rK0wiF";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <46e2aebe-6487-56bd-2249-1e43f7eaf89c@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201712-04 ] cURL: Multiple vulnerabilities

--GD6pmFWE6HFhK1J2o3n0agsbwx7rK0wiF
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Language: en-U
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201712-04
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: cURL: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 14, 2017
     Bugs: #633430, #635140, #638734
       ID: 201712-04

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in cURL, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

A command line tool and library for transferring data with URLs.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/curl                < 7.57.0                  >= 7.57.0

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in cURL. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition, disclose
sensitive information or other unspecified impacts.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All cURL users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/curl-7.57.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-1000254
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000254
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-1000257
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000257
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-8816
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8816
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-8817
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8817
[ 5 ] CVE-2017-8818
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8818

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201712-04

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--GD6pmFWE6HFhK1J2o3n0agsbwx7rK0wiF--

--sqvOPT167AihbdA9DKvcHoB8o51H9fgMv
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=HWP/
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--sqvOPT167AihbdA9DKvcHoB8o51H9fgMv--
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Typo3 in Ver­si­on 9 er­schie­nen

0
FreeNAS 11.1 er­schie­nen

2
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.1 er­hält er­wei­ter­te Si­cher­heits­zer­ti­fi­ka­ti­on

5
AMD ver­spricht of­fe­nen Vul­kan-T­rei­ber für Linux

29
Gimp 2.9.8 er­schie­nen

16
Mo­zil­la gibt erste Zah­len zur Re­so­nanz von Fi­re­fox Quan­tum be­kannt

0
Ki­vi­ten­do 3.5.1 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Mo­du­la­rer Fe­do­ra Ser­ver aus­ge­bremst

0
Rou­ting Da­e­mon BIRD in Ver­si­on 2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
Firm­ware-Up­date-Di­enst fwupd be­dient neue Ge­rä­te
 
Werbung