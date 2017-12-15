Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Thomas Deutschmann

Reply-To: security@gentoo.org

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <46e2aebe-6487-56bd-2249-1e43f7eaf89c@gentoo.org>

GLSA 201712-04 ] cURL: Multiple vulnerabilities



Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8

Content-Language: en-U

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201712-04

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: cURL: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 14, 2017

Bugs: #633430, #635140, #638734

ID: 201712-04



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in cURL, the worst of which

may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

A command line tool and library for transferring data with URLs.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 net-misc/curl < 7.57.0 >= 7.57.0



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in cURL. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition, disclose

sensitive information or other unspecified impacts.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All cURL users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/curl-7.57.0"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-1000254

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000254

[ 2 ] CVE-2017-1000257

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000257

[ 3 ] CVE-2017-8816

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8816

[ 4 ] CVE-2017-8817

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8817

[ 5 ] CVE-2017-8818

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8818



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201712-04



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--sqvOPT167AihbdA9DKvcHoB8o51H9fgMv--

