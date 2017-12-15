|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl
|Mehrere Probleme in curl
|201712-04
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 06:03
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201712-04
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: cURL: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 14, 2017
Bugs: #633430, #635140, #638734
ID: 201712-04
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in cURL, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
A command line tool and library for transferring data with URLs.
Affected packages
1 net-misc/curl < 7.57.0 >= 7.57.0
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in cURL. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition, disclose
sensitive information or other unspecified impacts.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All cURL users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/curl-7.57.0"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-1000254
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000254
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-1000257
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000257
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-8816
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8816
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-8817
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8817
[ 5 ] CVE-2017-8818
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8818
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201712-04
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
