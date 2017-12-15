|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3315-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 06:15
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15649
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 29
for SLE 12)
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3315-1
Rating: important
References: #1064388 #1064392
Cross-References: CVE-2017-15649
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.61-52_106 fixes several issues.
The following security issue was fixed:
- CVE-2017-15649: net/packet/af_packet.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
users to gain privileges via crafted system calls that trigger
mishandling of packet_fanout data structures, because of a race
condition (involving fanout_add and packet_do_bind) that leads to a
use-after-free, a different vulnerability than CVE-2017-6346
(bsc#1064388)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-2071=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-default-2-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-xen-2-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15649.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064388
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064392
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|