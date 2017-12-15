Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 29

for SLE 12)

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3315-1

Rating: important

References: #1064388 #1064392

Cross-References: CVE-2017-15649

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata

is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.61-52_106 fixes several issues.



The following security issue was fixed:



- CVE-2017-15649: net/packet/af_packet.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges via crafted system calls that trigger

mishandling of packet_fanout data structures, because of a race

condition (involving fanout_add and packet_do_bind) that leads to a

use-after-free, a different vulnerability than CVE-2017-6346

(bsc#1064388)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-2071=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-default-2-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-xen-2-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15649.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064388

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064392



