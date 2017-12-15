Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3315-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 06:15
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15649

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 29
 for SLE 12)
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3315-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1064388 #1064392 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-15649
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.61-52_106 fixes several issues.

   The following security issue was fixed:

   - CVE-2017-15649: net/packet/af_packet.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
     users to gain privileges via crafted system calls that trigger
     mishandling of packet_fanout data structures, because of a race
     condition (involving fanout_add and packet_do_bind) that leads to a
     use-after-free, a different vulnerability than CVE-2017-6346
     (bsc#1064388)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-2071=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-default-2-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-xen-2-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15649.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064388
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064392

