Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3323-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
Datum: Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 06:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10661

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 11
 for SLE 12 SP1)
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3323-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1053153 #1069708 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-10661 CVE-2017-16939
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.67-60_64_24 fixes several issues.

   The following security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in
     net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a
     denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted SO_RCVBUF setsockopt
     system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY Netlink messages
     (bsc#1069708).
   - CVE-2017-10661: Race condition in fs/timerfd.c allowed local users to
     gain privileges or cause a denial of service (list corruption or
     use-after-free) via simultaneous file-descriptor operations that
     leverage improper might_cancel queueing (bsc#1053153).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-2085=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-2085=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_67-60_64_24-default-11-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_67-60_64_24-xen-11-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_67-60_64_24-default-11-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_67-60_64_24-xen-11-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10661.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053153
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069708

