Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: qemu-kvm-rhev security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3466-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3466

Issue date: 2017-12-14

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7539 CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-11334

CVE-2017-14167 CVE-2017-15289

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform

11.0 (Ocata).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11.0 - x86_64



3. Description:



KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution for

Linux on a variety of architectures. The qemu-kvm-rhev packages provide the

user-space component for running virtual machines that use KVM in

environments managed by Red Hat products.



Security Fix(es):



* An assertion-failure flaw was found in the Network Block Device (NBD)

server's initial connection negotiation, where the I/O coroutine was

undefined. This could crash the qemu-nbd server if a client sent unexpected

data during connection negotiation. A remote user or process could use this

flaw to crash the qemu-nbd server resulting in denial of service.

(CVE-2017-7539)



* Quick Emulator (QEMU) built with the Network Block Device (NBD) Server

support is vulnerable to a crash via a SIGPIPE signal. The crash can occur

if a client aborts a connection due to any failure during negotiation or

read operation. A remote user/process could use this flaw to crash the

qemu-nbd server resulting in a Denial of Service (DoS). (CVE-2017-10664)



* Quick Emulator (QEMU), compiled with qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guests'

RAM block area, is vulnerable to an OOB r/w access issue. The crash can

occur if a privileged user inside a guest conducts certain DMA operations,

resulting in a DoS. (CVE-2017-11334)



* Quick Emulator (QEMU), compiled with the PC System Emulator with

multiboot feature support, is vulnerable to an OOB r/w memory access issue.

The issue could occur due to an integer overflow while loading a kernel

image during a guest boot. A user or process could use this flaw to

potentially achieve arbitrary code execution on a host. (CVE-2017-14167)



* Quick emulator (QEMU), compiled with the Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator

support, is vulnerable to an OOB write access issue. The issue could occur

while writing to VGA memory via mode4and5 write functions. A privileged

user inside guest could use this flaw to crash the QEMU process resulting

in Denial of Serivce (DoS). (CVE-2017-15289)



Red Hat would like to thank Alex for reporting CVE-2017-11334; Thomas

Garnier (Google.com) for reporting CVE-2017-14167; and Guoxiang Niu

(Huawei.com) for reporting CVE-2017-15289.



Bug Fix(es):



* Hot-unplugging Virtual Function I/O (VFIO) devices previously failed when

performed after hot-unplugging a vhost network device. This update fixes

the underlying code, and the VFIO device is unplugged correctly in the

described circumstances. (BZ#1498135)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, shut down all running virtual machines. Once

all virtual machines have shut down, start them again for this update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1466190 - CVE-2017-10664 Qemu: qemu-nbd: server breaks with SIGPIPE upon client

abort

1471638 - CVE-2017-11334 Qemu: exec: oob access during dma operation

1473622 - CVE-2017-7539 Qemu: qemu-nbd crashes due to undefined I/O coroutine

1489375 - CVE-2017-14167 Qemu: i386: multiboot OOB access while loading kernel

image

1498135 - Hot-unplugging a vhost network device leaks references to

VFIOPCIDevice's [OSP 11]

1501290 - CVE-2017-15289 Qemu: cirrus: OOB access issue in mode4and5 write

functions



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11.0:



Source:

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.src.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7539

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14167

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15289

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

