
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|USN-3509-4
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 10:56
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16643
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12193
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3509-4
December 15, 2017
linux-lts-xenial, linux-aws regression
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
USN-3509-2 introduced a regression in the Linux HWE kernel for Ubuntu 14.04
LTS.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty
- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems
Details:
USN-3509-2 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux Hardware Enablement
kernel for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. Unfortunately, it also introduced a
regression that prevented the Ceph network filesystem from being
used. This update fixes the problem.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)
It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)
Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array
implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding
a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)
Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB
driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-16643)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1006-aws 4.4.0-1006.6
linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic-lpae 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-104-lowlatency 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1
linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1006.6
linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87
linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87
linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87
linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87
linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87
linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-4
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1737033
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1006.6
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1
