Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3509-4

December 15, 2017



linux-lts-xenial, linux-aws regression

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



USN-3509-2 introduced a regression in the Linux HWE kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty

- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems



Details:



USN-3509-2 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux Hardware Enablement

kernel for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. Unfortunately, it also introduced a

regression that prevented the Ceph network filesystem from being

used. This update fixes the problem.



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Original advisory details:



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array

implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding

a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)



Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB

driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-16643)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1006-aws 4.4.0-1006.6

linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic-lpae 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-104-lowlatency 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1

linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1006.6

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87

linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.104.87



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-4

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1737033



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1006.6

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-104.127~14.04.1





