Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3509-3
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 11:24
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12193
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16643
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3509-3
December 15, 2017
linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2 regression
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
USN-3509-1 introduced a regression in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems
- linux-kvm: Linux kernel for cloud environments
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
USN-3509-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04
LTS. Unfortunately, it also introduced a regression that prevented the
Ceph network filesystem from being used. This update fixes the problem.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)
It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)
Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array
implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding
a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)
Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB
driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-16643)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1013-kvm 4.4.0-1013.18
linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic 4.4.0-104.127
linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic-lpae 4.4.0-104.127
linux-image-4.4.0-104-lowlatency 4.4.0-104.127
linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-104.127
linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-104.127
linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-104.127
linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-104.127
linux-image-4.4.0-1044-aws 4.4.0-1044.53
linux-image-4.4.0-1080-raspi2 4.4.0-1080.88
linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1044.46
linux-image-generic 4.4.0.104.109
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.104.109
linux-image-kvm 4.4.0.1013.13
linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.104.109
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.104.109
linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.104.109
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.104.109
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.104.109
linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1080.80
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-3
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1737033
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-104.127
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1044.53
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-kvm/4.4.0-1013.18
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1080.88
