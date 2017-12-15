Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============1379595234123807384==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="et5wnkhdti3tfvut"

Content-Disposition: inline





--et5wnkhdti3tfvut

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3509-3

December 15, 2017



linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2 regression

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



USN-3509-1 introduced a regression in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems

- linux-kvm: Linux kernel for cloud environments

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



USN-3509-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. Unfortunately, it also introduced a regression that prevented the

Ceph network filesystem from being used. This update fixes the problem.



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Original advisory details:



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array

implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding

a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)



Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB

driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-16643)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1013-kvm 4.4.0-1013.18

linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic 4.4.0-104.127

linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic-lpae 4.4.0-104.127

linux-image-4.4.0-104-lowlatency 4.4.0-104.127

linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-104.127

linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-104.127

linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-104.127

linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-104.127

linux-image-4.4.0-1044-aws 4.4.0-1044.53

linux-image-4.4.0-1080-raspi2 4.4.0-1080.88

linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1044.46

linux-image-generic 4.4.0.104.109

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.104.109

linux-image-kvm 4.4.0.1013.13

linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.104.109

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.104.109

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.104.109

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.104.109

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.104.109

linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1080.80



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-3

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1737033



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-104.127

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1044.53

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-kvm/4.4.0-1013.18

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1080.88





--et5wnkhdti3tfvut

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJaM5KcAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0uwMP/3wE/W24bggaOtIiqGP1+2fZ

6ctSRLsyPu57Vr4AxQ2Dxe4OIUJv2kVcori6UhPqaE1EDJ2py4QdHfqws1Sch2G4

Oxm5IhSTBTWGddaN0m3s8EWtIC4OZFS4L4T9ecrtxdqG8RXpVU5LPy6eRBXNIwUp

YWUxvGcaPdWOVHbAYCjfQVrpJBSOSP0BvjsQN1hMHS+zY8Dka4HfKmwg902QxeUC

tJq36SC9zlrRdlapqK7CNXK+4fye23OuRBD6+XPWZXcbDNJk4XncnQ4QbX5Guh1Z

QfF0X36jXax8Z+thhTAMs6ue92itv7aO770SPn4AvjXZTTUET/LGGfuWIIFmFBcD

AfPUTkmfYNtesx3gyheRWqyJaPNDX2/5uYpwF6/eDQjWAMPhlY7iblp9zpgsiKgl

MhbJyHSmTP7hKVrVG/OEsZ+hAdfpM63+UBVRFkEKppaLz+ScV2an1DPJTmfjsuga

gPfZ3ocbT0bgapOyt2OERpZ1dDaPXKH7g2E6sqM5B7WRG796KI8KfV1SN1k+6a4F

Cka8VgA74spj64xMMRHmoctxdCqV9t8txbLDsHFvHYbULcQhQnbeO5gmEoxjsIAn

g2XXqfm4iXeGm/mcHhEIW4aEfY5leluwPKfJc+bJLWPFBq0ldygFQxtay2pmglBz

zo0BljUJSLomEWrNWNY+

=vyGB

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--et5wnkhdti3tfvut--





--===============1379595234123807384==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

