Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3509-3
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 11:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12193
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16643
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3509-3
December 15, 2017

linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2 regression
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

USN-3509-1 introduced a regression in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems
- linux-kvm: Linux kernel for cloud environments
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

Details:

USN-3509-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04
LTS. Unfortunately, it also introduced a regression that prevented the
Ceph network filesystem from being used. This update fixes the problem.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Original advisory details:

 Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
 the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
 use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
 arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)

 It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
 write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
 denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
 privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)

 Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array
 implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding
 a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
 (system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)

 Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB
 driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this
 to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
 code. (CVE-2017-16643)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-1013-kvm      4.4.0-1013.18
  linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic   4.4.0-104.127
  linux-image-4.4.0-104-generic-lpae  4.4.0-104.127
  linux-image-4.4.0-104-lowlatency  4.4.0-104.127
  linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-e500mc  4.4.0-104.127
  linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc-smp  4.4.0-104.127
  linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-emb  4.4.0-104.127
  linux-image-4.4.0-104-powerpc64-smp  4.4.0-104.127
  linux-image-4.4.0-1044-aws      4.4.0-1044.53
  linux-image-4.4.0-1080-raspi2   4.4.0-1080.88
  linux-image-aws                 4.4.0.1044.46
  linux-image-generic             4.4.0.104.109
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.4.0.104.109
  linux-image-kvm                 4.4.0.1013.13
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.4.0.104.109
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      4.4.0.104.109
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         4.4.0.104.109
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       4.4.0.104.109
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       4.4.0.104.109
  linux-image-raspi2              4.4.0.1080.80

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-3
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1737033

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-104.127
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1044.53
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-kvm/4.4.0-1013.18
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1080.88

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=vyGB
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

