Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dulwich
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dulwich
ID: FEDORA-2017-5dd9b12179
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 11:50
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16228

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-5dd9b12179
2017-12-15 09:09:53.388393
Name        : python-dulwich
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 0.18.6
Release     : 1.fc27
URL         : https://www.dulwich.io/
Summary     : A python implementation of the Git file formats and protocols
Description :
Dulwich is a pure-Python implementation of the Git file formats and
protocols. The project is named after the village in which Mr. and
Mrs. Git live in the Monty Python sketch.

Update Information:

Update to 0.18.6
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1509305 - CVE-2017-16228 python-dulwich: Setting SSH arguments
 from untrusted URLs allows code execution [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1509305
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-dulwich' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
