|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dulwich
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dulwich
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-5dd9b12179
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 11:50
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16228
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-5dd9b12179
2017-12-15 09:09:53.388393
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : python-dulwich
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 0.18.6
Release : 1.fc27
URL : https://www.dulwich.io/
Summary : A python implementation of the Git file formats and protocols
Description :
Dulwich is a pure-Python implementation of the Git file formats and
protocols. The project is named after the village in which Mr. and
Mrs. Git live in the Monty Python sketch.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to 0.18.6
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1509305 - CVE-2017-16228 python-dulwich: Setting SSH arguments
from untrusted URLs allows code execution [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1509305
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-dulwich' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|