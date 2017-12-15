Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dulwich

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-5dd9b12179

2017-12-15 09:09:53.388393

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : python-dulwich

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 0.18.6

Release : 1.fc27

URL : https://www.dulwich.io/

Summary : A python implementation of the Git file formats and protocols

Description :

Dulwich is a pure-Python implementation of the Git file formats and

protocols. The project is named after the village in which Mr. and

Mrs. Git live in the Monty Python sketch.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 0.18.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1509305 - CVE-2017-16228 python-dulwich: Setting SSH arguments

from untrusted URLs allows code execution [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1509305

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python-dulwich' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

