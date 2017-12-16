|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|SUSE-SU-2017:3336-1
|SUSE
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
|Sa, 16. Dezember 2017, 00:24
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10661
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 17
for SLE 12 SP1)
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3336-1
Rating: important
References: #1053153 #1069708
Cross-References: CVE-2017-10661 CVE-2017-16939
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.74-60_64_48 fixes several issues.
The following security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in
net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a
denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted SO_RCVBUF setsockopt
system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY Netlink messages
(bsc#1069708).
- CVE-2017-10661: Race condition in fs/timerfd.c allowed local users to
gain privileges or cause a denial of service (list corruption or
use-after-free) via simultaneous file-descriptor operations that
leverage improper might_cancel queueing (bsc#1053153).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-2090=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-2090=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_48-default-6-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_48-xen-6-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_48-default-6-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_48-xen-6-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10661.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053153
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069708
--
