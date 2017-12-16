Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Core Services

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Core Services Apache HTTP Server

2.4.23 security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3476-01

Product: Red Hat JBoss Core Services

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3476

Issue date: 2017-12-15

CVE Names: CVE-2017-3167 CVE-2017-3169 CVE-2017-7679

CVE-2017-9798 CVE-2017-12613

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update is now available for JBoss Core Services on RHEL 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat JBoss Core Services on RHEL 7 Server - noarch, ppc64, x86_64



3. Description:



Red Hat JBoss Core Services is a set of supplementary software for Red Hat

JBoss middleware products. This software, such as Apache HTTP Server, is

common to multiple JBoss middleware products, and is packaged under Red Hat

JBoss Core Services to allow for faster distribution of updates, and for a

more consistent update experience.



This release of Red Hat JBoss Core Services Apache HTTP Server 2.4.23

Service Pack 3 serves as an update to Red Hat JBoss Core Services Apache

HTTP Server 2.4.23 Service Pack 2, and includes bug fixes, which are

documented in the Release Notes document linked to in the References.



Security Fix(es):



* An out-of-bounds array dereference was found in apr_time_exp_get(). An

attacker could abuse an unvalidated usage of this function to cause a

denial of service or potentially lead to data leak. (CVE-2017-12613)



* It was discovered that the use of httpd's ap_get_basic_auth_pw() API

function outside of the authentication phase could lead to authentication

bypass. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to bypass required

authentication if the API was used incorrectly by one of the modules used

by httpd. (CVE-2017-3167)



* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in the httpd's mod_ssl module.

A remote attacker could use this flaw to cause an httpd child process to

crash if another module used by httpd called a certain API function during

the processing of an HTTPS request. (CVE-2017-3169)



* A buffer over-read flaw was found in the httpd's mod_mime module. A user

permitted to modify httpd's MIME configuration could use this flaw to cause

httpd child process to crash. (CVE-2017-7679)



* A use-after-free flaw was found in the way httpd handled invalid and

previously unregistered HTTP methods specified in the Limit directive used

in an .htaccess file. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to

disclose portions of the server memory, or cause httpd child process to

crash. (CVE-2017-9798)



Red Hat would like to thank Hanno Böck for reporting CVE-2017-9798.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the updated packages, the httpd daemon will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1463194 - CVE-2017-3167 httpd: ap_get_basic_auth_pw() authentication bypass

1463197 - CVE-2017-3169 httpd: mod_ssl NULL pointer dereference

1463207 - CVE-2017-7679 httpd: mod_mime buffer overread

1490344 - CVE-2017-9798 httpd: Use-after-free by limiting unregistered HTTP

method (Optionsbleed)

1506523 - CVE-2017-12613 apr: Out-of-bounds array deref in apr_time_exp*()

functions



6. JIRA issues fixed (https://issues.jboss.org/):



JBCS-402 - Errata for httpd 2.4.23.SP3 RHEL7



7. Package List:



Red Hat JBoss Core Services on RHEL 7 Server:



Source:

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.src.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_bmx-0.9.6-15.GA.jbcs.el7.src.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_cluster-native-1.3.8-1.Final_redhat_1.jbcs.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-manual-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-debuginfo-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-devel-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-libs-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-selinux-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-tools-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_bmx-0.9.6-15.GA.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_bmx-debuginfo-0.9.6-15.GA.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_cluster-native-1.3.8-1.Final_redhat_1.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_cluster-native-debuginfo-1.3.8-1.Final_redhat_1.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rp

m

jbcs-httpd24-mod_ldap-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_proxy_html-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_session-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_ssl-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.ppc64.rpm



x86_64:

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-debuginfo-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-devel-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-libs-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-selinux-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-httpd-tools-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_bmx-0.9.6-15.GA.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_bmx-debuginfo-0.9.6-15.GA.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_cluster-native-1.3.8-1.Final_redhat_1.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_cluster-native-debuginfo-1.3.8-1.Final_redhat_1.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rp

m

jbcs-httpd24-mod_ldap-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_proxy_html-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_session-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm

jbcs-httpd24-mod_ssl-2.4.23-125.jbcs.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



8. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3167

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3169

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7679

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9798

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12613

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-core-services/



9. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

