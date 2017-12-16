Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
Name: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3343-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3, SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
Datum: Sa, 16. Dezember 2017, 13:09
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3738
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3737

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for openssl
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3343-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1071905 #1071906 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-3737 CVE-2017-3738
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
                    OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for openssl fixes the following issues:

   - OpenSSL Security Advisory [07 Dec 2017]
     * CVE-2017-3737: OpenSSL 1.0.2 (starting from version 1.0.2b) introduced
       an \"error state\" mechanism. The intent was that if a fatal
 error
       occurred during a handshake then OpenSSL would move into the error
       state and would immediately fail if you attempted to continue the
       handshake. This works as designed for the explicit handshake functions
       (SSL_do_handshake(), SSL_accept() and SSL_connect()), however due to a
       bug it does not work correctly if SSL_read() or SSL_write() is called
       directly. In that scenario, if the handshake fails then a fatal error
       will be returned in the initial function call. If
       SSL_read()/SSL_write() is subsequently called by the application for
       the same SSL object then it will succeed and the data is passed
       without being decrypted/encrypted directly from the SSL/TLS record
       layer. In order to exploit this issue an application bug would have to
       be present that resulted in a call to SSL_read()/SSL_write() being
       issued after having already received a fatal error. OpenSSL version
       1.0.2b-1.0.2m are affected. Fixed in OpenSSL 1.0.2n. OpenSSL 1.1.0 is
       not affected. (bsc#1071905)
     * CVE-2017-3738: There is an overflow bug in the AVX2 Montgomery
       multiplication procedure used in exponentiation with 1024-bit moduli.
       No EC algorithms are affected. Analysis suggests that attacks against
       RSA and DSA as a result of this defect would be very difficult to
       perform and are not believed likely. Attacks against DH1024 are
       considered just feasible, because most of the work necessary to deduce
       information about a private key may be performed offline. The amount
       of resources required for such an attack would be significant.
       However, for an attack on TLS to be meaningful, the server would have
       to share the DH1024 private key among multiple clients, which is no
       longer an option since CVE-2016-0701. This only affects processors
       that support the AVX2 but not ADX extensions like Intel Haswell (4th
       generation). Note: The impact from this issue is similar to
       CVE-2017-3736, CVE-2017-3732 and CVE-2015-3193. (bsc#1071906)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-2097=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-2097=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-2097=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-2097=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-2097=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-2097=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-2097=1

   - SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-CAASP-ALL-2017-2097=1

   - OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7:

      zypper in -t patch
 SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-Magnum-Orchestration-7-2017-2097=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):

      openssl-doc-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):

      openssl-doc-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):

      openssl-doc-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (x86_64):

      libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-60.20.2

   - OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7 (x86_64):

      libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-60.20.2
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-60.20.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3737.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3738.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071905
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071906

