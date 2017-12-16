Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3344-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
Datum: Sa, 16. Dezember 2017, 22:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15429

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3344-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1072976 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-15429
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update to Chromium 63.0.3239.108 fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2017-15429: UXSS in V8 (bsc#1072976)
   - Various fuzzing fixes


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1380=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-63.0.3239.108-43.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-43.1
      chromium-63.0.3239.108-43.1
      chromium-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-43.1
      chromium-debugsource-63.0.3239.108-43.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15429.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1072976

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
JBoss En­ter­pri­se Ap­p­li­ca­ti­on Plat­form 7.1 er­schie­nen

0
Xen 4.10 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
KDE Ap­p­li­ca­ti­ons 17.12 frei­ge­ge­ben

10
Fi­re­fox Klar 4.0 mit zwei neuen Funk­tio­nen

0
Typo3 in Ver­si­on 9 er­schie­nen

0
FreeNAS 11.1 er­schie­nen

3
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.1 er­hält er­wei­ter­te Si­cher­heits­zer­ti­fi­ka­ti­on

5
AMD ver­spricht of­fe­nen Vul­kan-T­rei­ber für Linux

32
Gimp 2.9.8 er­schie­nen

17
Mo­zil­la gibt erste Zah­len zur Re­so­nanz von Fi­re­fox Quan­tum be­kannt
 
Werbung