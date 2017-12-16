Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3344-1

Rating: important

References: #1072976

Cross-References: CVE-2017-15429

Affected Products:

SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update to Chromium 63.0.3239.108 fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2017-15429: UXSS in V8 (bsc#1072976)

- Various fuzzing fixes





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1380=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):



chromedriver-63.0.3239.108-43.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-43.1

chromium-63.0.3239.108-43.1

chromium-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-43.1

chromium-debugsource-63.0.3239.108-43.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15429.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1072976



