|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:3344-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
|Datum:
|Sa, 16. Dezember 2017, 22:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15429
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3344-1
Rating: important
References: #1072976
Cross-References: CVE-2017-15429
Affected Products:
SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update to Chromium 63.0.3239.108 fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2017-15429: UXSS in V8 (bsc#1072976)
- Various fuzzing fixes
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1380=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):
chromedriver-63.0.3239.108-43.1
chromedriver-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-43.1
chromium-63.0.3239.108-43.1
chromium-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-43.1
chromium-debugsource-63.0.3239.108-43.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15429.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1072976
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|