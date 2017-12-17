Login
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3346-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: So, 17. Dezember 2017, 12:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15429

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3346-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1072976 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-15429
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update to Chromium 63.0.3239.108 fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2017-15429: UXSS in V8 (bsc#1072976)
   - Various fuzzing fixes


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1380=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1380=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-63.0.3239.108-130.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-130.1
      chromium-63.0.3239.108-130.1
      chromium-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-130.1
      chromium-debugsource-63.0.3239.108-130.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-63.0.3239.108-104.44.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-104.44.1
      chromium-63.0.3239.108-104.44.1
      chromium-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-104.44.1
      chromium-debugsource-63.0.3239.108-104.44.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15429.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1072976

