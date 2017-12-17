|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
|ID:
|DSA-4065-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian stretch
|Datum:
|So, 17. Dezember 2017, 22:41
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3737
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3738
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4065-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
December 17, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : openssl1.0
CVE ID : CVE-2017-3737 CVE-2017-3738
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSL, a Secure
Sockets Layer toolkit. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project
identifies the following issues:
CVE-2017-3737
David Benjamin of Google reported that OpenSSL does not properly
handle SSL_read() and SSL_write() while being invoked in an error
state, causing data to be passed without being decrypted or
encrypted directly from the SSL/TLS record layer.
CVE-2017-3738
It was discovered that OpenSSL contains an overflow bug in the AVX2
Montgomery multiplication procedure used in exponentiation with
1024-bit moduli.
Details can be found in the upstream advisory:
https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20171207.txt
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.0.2l-2+deb9u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your openssl1.0 packages.
For the detailed security status of openssl1.0 please refer to its
security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/openssl1.0
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|