Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Open Ticket Request System

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4066-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

December 17, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : otrs2

CVE ID : CVE-2017-16854 CVE-2017-16921



Two vulnerabilities were discovered in the Open Ticket Request System

which could result in information disclosure or the execution of arbitrary

shell commands by logged-in agents.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 3.3.18-1+deb8u3.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 5.0.16-1+deb9u4.



We recommend that you upgrade your otrs2 packages.



For the detailed security status of otrs2 please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/otrs2



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIzBAEBCgAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAlo2eqQACgkQEMKTtsN8

TjaURw/7BXnkjkk5Tc5PtFG8JlPSulAbEPEC3qWGE7COzkLZaK2ot+eIj8VTqGvH

RWWljAxg/O4VDmD1A6+F+c/6mNqBOsXoZdKVwqdfs9CExs4pjFd7QXc1DUz0rLjf

HH2zIJhJGhkWJgPA1Dg66oyj5GbXO/1pgScM6HFLqkM1fAFyRY/ArsCkJIO/zYav

54+CPqUeO4KWo00X9l4lovYxY99L+UIPRGTUCKhSrBuje9DtEDes+Hb9+oEwS927

cRkkJED1aeDBvoaxoF1s/xkfSTHigMCuqN8GS0h/QpJmKXJB4LKVbz7ubZt3jXP4

jrjhXN0/xUrvK5gzJ6Hvx5UbsKw7pIp7mgWbctqVVucudFqV/ZvfSIOQybKu5Awm

L1xengH6G2MpS8FvrbiUrAUq1Y3CMaTXXROobhAhWn55OBpJkb4zT4v01B7ApVxf

vzGvPHxZySC5sXuerchP7F27Ew2r0D8R2XaAp2z6OG5Wi/JFSL4MfvLuLwGKsVTW

L+RMWSoy2g038dpVSIywx0FUyI29SMRWDvimafP4QBp+m8xiO74H/dXj8wKXu8zr

6vtDjUjULrurPNGUlut/gg5ToWCmimJt7xJFPARx8lYjCXLgQZd5W3cZEXQnmWXQ

qXDK8KmYTbjzbiZUrmqi18saRNKulSUTP5gHmqXF9AefrqBfTFE=

=BpBT

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

