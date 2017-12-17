|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Open Ticket Request System
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Open Ticket Request System
|ID:
|DSA-4066-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|So, 17. Dezember 2017, 23:00
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16921
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16854
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4066-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
December 17, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : otrs2
CVE ID : CVE-2017-16854 CVE-2017-16921
Two vulnerabilities were discovered in the Open Ticket Request System
which could result in information disclosure or the execution of arbitrary
shell commands by logged-in agents.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 3.3.18-1+deb8u3.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.0.16-1+deb9u4.
We recommend that you upgrade your otrs2 packages.
For the detailed security status of otrs2 please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/otrs2
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
