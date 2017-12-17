Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Open Ticket Request System

Login
Package        : otrs2
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-16854 CVE-2017-16921

Two vulnerabilities were discovered in the Open Ticket Request System
which could result in information disclosure  or the execution of arbitrary
shell commands by logged-in agents.
		       
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 3.3.18-1+deb8u3.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.0.16-1+deb9u4.

We recommend that you upgrade your otrs2 packages.

For the detailed security status of otrs2 please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/otrs2

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
