Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenAFS

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4067-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

December 17, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : openafs

CVE ID : CVE-2017-17432



It was discovered that malformed jumbogram packets could result in

denial of service against OpenAFS, an implementation of the Andrew

distributed file system.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 1.6.9-2+deb8u6. This update also provides corrections for

CVE-2016-4536 and CVE-2016-9772.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.6.20-2+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your openafs packages.



For the detailed security status of openafs please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/openafs



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

