|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenAFS
|Name:
|Denial of Service in OpenAFS
|ID:
|DSA-4067-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|So, 17. Dezember 2017, 22:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17432
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4067-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
December 17, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : openafs
CVE ID : CVE-2017-17432
It was discovered that malformed jumbogram packets could result in
denial of service against OpenAFS, an implementation of the Andrew
distributed file system.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 1.6.9-2+deb8u6. This update also provides corrections for
CVE-2016-4536 and CVE-2016-9772.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.6.20-2+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your openafs packages.
For the detailed security status of openafs please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/openafs
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=G6kA
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|