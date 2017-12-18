Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: chromium-browser security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3479-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3479

Issue date: 2017-12-18

CVE Names: CVE-2017-15429

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6 Supplementary.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



This update upgrades Chromium to version 63.0.3239.108.



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the processing of malformed web content. A web page

containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash, execute

arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by the

victim. (CVE-2017-15429)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1526405 - CVE-2017-15429 chromium-browser: uxss in v8



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15429

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2017/12/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_14.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

