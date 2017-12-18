Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in Chromium
ID: RHSA-2017:3479-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Datum: Mo, 18. Dezember 2017, 08:34
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15429
https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2017/12/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_14.html

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: chromium-browser security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:3479-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3479
Issue date:        2017-12-18
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-15429 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 Supplementary.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).

This update upgrades Chromium to version 63.0.3239.108.

Security Fix(es):

* A flaw was found in the processing of malformed web content. A web page
containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash, execute
arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by the
victim. (CVE-2017-15429)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1526405 - CVE-2017-15429 chromium-browser: uxss in v8

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-63.0.3239.108-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15429
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2017/12/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_14.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFaN2nfXlSAg2UNWIIRAsGsAKDFcH69YlUXh/N4trAnbS1uFuimswCdHIfe
8uE/8+YxV177+5ANB801RLQ=
=vzsy
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
KDE ruft zu Spen­den auf

0
Ubu­con Eu­ro­pe 2018 in Spa­ni­en

2
Buch­hal­tungs­soft­ware Lin-HaBu 18 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Vi­de­os der Co­re­boo­t-Kon­fe­renz ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Apa­che Ha­doop 3.0.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

34
Au­to­ma­tisch in­stal­lier­te Fi­re­fox-Er­wei­te­rung ver­är­gert Be­nut­zer

0
Scum­mVM 2.0 mit 23 neuen Spie­len

7
Tru­eOS 17.12 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
JBoss En­ter­pri­se Ap­p­li­ca­ti­on Plat­form 7.1 er­schie­nen

0
Xen 4.10 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung